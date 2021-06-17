Region 5D baseball final: Arce fills in as ace, helps Wildcats reach state semifinals

The Mountain View baseball team’s last appearance in the state playoffs came five years ago and ended with a loss to Nansemond River in the 5A championship game.
After Thursday’s 8-0 blanking of Albemarle in the Region 5D final, the Wildcats are just one win away from another shot at the school’s first state title. They’ll travel to Woodgrove on Tuesday for a semifinal matchup with the Wolverines and a berth in the Class 5 final.
“They’ve come together as a team and as a family this year,” Mountain View coach Craig Lopez said. “They’re incredible young men, a lot like the team in 2016.”
With seven seniors headed for the college ranks next year, big things were expected of this year’s Wildcats (10-4), and they haven’t disappointed, especially in the postseason where they’ve outscored their first two opponents 23-5.
Thursday’s performance against a very good Albemarle squad (9-5) showcased their pitching depth, their hitting and their defense. They used those same attributes to pull away from Stafford 15-5 on Tuesday in the region semifinals.
On the mound, junior Mikey Arce got his first start of the season and performed like a veteran. Arce went the distance, scattered five hits and struck out eight. He also pitched in relief on Tuesday and was credited with the win over the Indians.
“My slider and fast ball were working in the beginning, but I had to conserve some energy later so I went to breaking balls,” said Arce, who admitted he had a few butterflies when Lopez told him he would be starting tonight.
“He told his dad last night that he wasn’t worried about starting because he had a ‘college infield’ behind him,” said Lopez.
The Wildcats’ bats did their job against the Patriots. After grabbing a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a hit, they padded their advantage in the next three frames with the hitting of center fielder Nico Rodriguez and third baseman Britt Yount.
Yount drove in the Wildcats’ first run with a two-out double to deep center that scored Evan Hamill. Hamill had reached on a single over third. They added another run in the third on sacrifice fly by Braden Hamilton. Rodriguez then smacked a three-run blast to left in the fourth.
It was Mountain View’s third home run in two games. In Tuesday’s win over Stafford, Bode Lindauer and Cam Murray both went deep. Lindauer’s home run was a grand slam.
“This was a great team win,” Yount said. “We turned this season around when we came home for our fourth game here and everybody banded together. And we’re not done yet. We’ve got to keep playing like we’ve been doing.”
The Patriots’ best scoring chances came in the fourth inning and then in their final at-bat. But Arce and the Mountain View defense had the answer both times.
In the top of the fourth, Jacob Hensley and Adam Schantz both singled, but Wildcats shortstop Evan Hamill silenced the threat with a long throw to first on a grounder by Jason Breen. In the seventh, the Patriots loaded the bases on a double by Austin Bowen, a hit batsman, and a walk. But Arce ended the game with a groundout.
“We had a really good season,” said Albemarle coach Jimmy Bibb. “Our goal was to come up here and not get behind. We knew how good [Mountain View] was. But our kids were resilient and kept battling. I’m proud of all of them.”
Yount and Hamilton both had two hits for Mountain View, while Bowen had a pair for Albemarle.
Lopez said he thought about taking Arce out of the game in the seventh after the junior hurler hit Patriots’ pinch hitter Alex Duval with a high pitch. But the veteran coach quickly changed his mind when he walked out to the mound.
“I was ready to make the change, but when I got out there, everyone wanted him to stay in the game,” Lopez said. “I think I would have gotten beaten up if I took him out,” he joked. “But they were right, he deserved to finish the game.”
If the Wildcats can pull out a win at Woodgrove on Tuesday, they would host the state title game next Saturday.
