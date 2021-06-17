Region 5D baseball final: Arce fills in as ace, helps Wildcats reach state semifinals

The Patriots’ best scoring chances came in the fourth inning and then in their final at-bat. But Arce and the Mountain View defense had the answer both times.

In the top of the fourth, Jacob Hensley and Adam Schantz both singled, but Wildcats shortstop Evan Hamill silenced the threat with a long throw to first on a grounder by Jason Breen. In the seventh, the Patriots loaded the bases on a double by Austin Bowen, a hit batsman, and a walk. But Arce ended the game with a groundout.

“We had a really good season,” said Albemarle coach Jimmy Bibb. “Our goal was to come up here and not get behind. We knew how good [Mountain View] was. But our kids were resilient and kept battling. I’m proud of all of them.”

Yount and Hamilton both had two hits for Mountain View, while Bowen had a pair for Albemarle.

Lopez said he thought about taking Arce out of the game in the seventh after the junior hurler hit Patriots’ pinch hitter Alex Duval with a high pitch. But the veteran coach quickly changed his mind when he walked out to the mound.