Region 5D baseball quarterfinal: Stafford uses 'small ball' to beat Brooke Point

Two years ago, the Stafford baseball team defeated Mills Godwin to claim its first-ever state championship.
After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reigning Class 5 champions are back in the playoffs with a team that is missing most of the pieces from that historic run in 2019.
So far, they’re enjoying the ride.
“We’ve approached this year as just being happy to be on the field and playing after all that happened last year,” Indians coach Tommy Harrison said after watching his team outscore Brooke Point 8–4 in a Region 5D quarterfinal contest on Monday night.
The victory earned Stafford (7–6) a matchup at Mountain View in the region semifinals on Tuesday. Brooke Point, which had defeated the Indians twice in the regular season, closed its year at 5–8.
“To lose to a team you’ve beaten twice is tough,” said Black-Hawks coach Matt Cavalier. “But that’s a good team and a good program over there. Hats off to them tonight.”
Harrison had been preaching the advantages of playing “small ball” all season to his relatively inexperienced squad. The Indians definitely learned the value of it against Brooke Point on Monday.
Stafford was outhit by Brooke Point 8–4, but took advantage of five walks, four passed balls and three wild pitches to outlast the Black-Hawks, who often proved to be their own worst enemies.
“You have to capitalize on the other team’s mistakes and we did,” said Harrison. “Throughout the year, we’ve never really gotten that big two-out hit or taken the extra base when we needed to. But tonight we put runners in scoring position. We’ve been preaching ‘small ball’ and today it paid off.”
Brooke Point grabbed a 1–0 lead in the top of the second when Zach Horn walked, advanced to second on a single by Jaden Isidro and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Luke Sterner.
But the advantage was short-lived. Stafford took control in the next two innings by scoring seven runs on just two hits and never trailed again.
In the bottom of the third, the Indians made the most of two passed balls and two wild pitches by Black-Hawks starter Scott Webb. Courtesy runner Ethan Shelton scored their first run on a passed ball and then designated hitter Justin Newton delivered a run-producing single that plated Hunter Eustler.
Newton drove in another run in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk (one of four free passes in the inning) and Stafford increased its lead to 7–1. In the sixth, Nate Henry singled and scored on a groundout by Eustler.
“I’m just trying to have as much fun as I can as a senior, since I lost my junior year,” said Henry, one of the few holdovers from the state title team of two years ago. “This is a young group and we just want to win as many games as we can.”
Down by six runs, Brooke Point did not go away quietly. In the fifth, the Black-Hawks cut their deficit to three runs with some timely hitting.
Leadoff hitter Justin Butler singled sharply to left-center, was the first of four straight hits. Ryan Knee, Scott Webb, and Horn all contributed to the outburst. Webb drove in two of the runs with a towering double to center.
But Stafford pitchers Ricky Rice and Justin Jenkins shut the door on the comeback in the final two innings with solid relief work and the Indians secured their first postseason victory in two years.
“It feels good to be back after COVID,” said Indians infielder Kaz Jordan, who scored the winning run against Mills Godwin in the state title game. “We hadn’t been executing as a team, but tonight we did our jobs.”
Steve Franzello: 540/374-5440