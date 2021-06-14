Region 5D baseball quarterfinal: Stafford uses 'small ball' to beat Brooke Point

“You have to capitalize on the other team’s mistakes and we did,” said Harrison. “Throughout the year, we’ve never really gotten that big two-out hit or taken the extra base when we needed to. But tonight we put runners in scoring position. We’ve been preaching ‘small ball’ and today it paid off.”

Brooke Point grabbed a 1–0 lead in the top of the second when Zach Horn walked, advanced to second on a single by Jaden Isidro and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Luke Sterner.

But the advantage was short-lived. Stafford took control in the next two innings by scoring seven runs on just two hits and never trailed again.

In the bottom of the third, the Indians made the most of two passed balls and two wild pitches by Black-Hawks starter Scott Webb. Courtesy runner Ethan Shelton scored their first run on a passed ball and then designated hitter Justin Newton delivered a run-producing single that plated Hunter Eustler.

Newton drove in another run in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk (one of four free passes in the inning) and Stafford increased its lead to 7–1. In the sixth, Nate Henry singled and scored on a groundout by Eustler.