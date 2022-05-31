Region 5D baseball semifinal: Brooke Point makes its point in loss to Riverside

As Riverside’s players spilled out of the visitors’ dugout to douse pitcher Kyle Johnson with bottles, gallon jugs—really any vessel suitable for pouring—their Brooke Point counterparts plodded a dusty path to home plate.

While you couldn’t tell from their body language in the immediate aftermath of their 2–0 loss in Tuesday’s Region 5D semifinal, the Black-Hawks had authored their own watershed moment.

Facing a Riverside program that’s already reached two state championship games in its nascent existence (the school was founded in 2015), Brooke Point proved its resurgence wasn’t a fluke.

“Over these past four years, we came from a place where nobody expected us to even get into a regional tournament after districts, to now, where everyone’s asking if we’re going to make the state tournament,” senior Jaden Isidro said.

And they may well have if it wasn’t for Johnson. The Duke recruit went the distance, striking out nine with a fastball that hovered in the high 80s. Oddly enough, one could make a case that he wasn’t even the best left-handed starting pitcher of the evening.

“We haven’t been shut down like that in a long time,” Riverside head coach Sam Plank said. “We hit.”

Except, they didn’t on Tuesday. Johnson’s counterpart, Brooke Point junior Zach Horn, ensured as much in his five innings of work. The lanky lefty struck out eight, allowing his lone run on a passed ball in the third inning.

Both of Riverside’s runs came on defensive miscues. The Rams (18-5) added an insurance run in the top of the sixth after Johnson led off with a double and stole second. He then swiped third, drawing an overthrow into left field.

Meanwhile, Brooke Point’s best offensive opportunity unraveled when a runner got caught up in a rundown between third and home. In the fifth, the Black-Hawks squandered runners on first and second with one out when Johnson induced a ground ball double play.

“I think every game comes down to a few moments and where your head’s at in those moments,” said Isidro, who relieved on the mound Horn to start the fifth. “Tonight, those moments didn’t go our way.”

Luke Sterner and Jack Grider had a pair of hits for the Black-Hawks (14-7), who mounted their deepest postseason run in years despite an early-season coaching change. Matt Cavalier resigned abruptly following the team’s fourth game, and Chris Cline, who’d been a member of the Black-Hawks’ staff for the past four years, took over as manager.

The transition proved seamless.

“I think it was a shock that it happened, but it was more camaraderie after that,” Isidro said. “It pushed us together and forced us to rely on each other that much more.”

RIVERSIDE 0 0 1 0 0 1 0—2 2 2

BROOKE POINT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 5 2

KYLE JOHNSON and John Dell’Anno. Zach Horn, Jaden Isidro (5) and Chris Cline.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.