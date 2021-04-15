Region 5D field hockey: Stafford shuns Albemarle, gets ready for date with Riverside

The last time the Stafford High School field hockey team reached the Class 5 state tournament, the Indians ran into Riverside in the 2019 quarterfinals and saw its season come to an end.
After the Indians dispatched Albemarle 4-0 in the Region 5D championship match Thursday evening on their home turf, head coach Robin Woodie braced herself for another contest against the Rams.
Stafford (12-0) will visit unbeaten Riverside on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the state semifinals.
The Indians advanced to that rematch behind two goals each from Lexi Bove and Olivia Stocks.
Woodie said it’s going to take a total team effort to dispatch the Rams and advance to the state championship.
“They’re a very, very strong team,” Woodie said. “They’re disciplined, skilled and confident. They beat people by double-digits.”
Woodie’s program has proven to have those traits, as well. The Indians are aiming for their sixth appearance in the state championship game. They captured the 2005 Group AAA state crown.
Their offense eventually wore down the Patriots Thursday.
After a scoreless 27 minutes, Stocks got the Indians on the board with a goal shortly before intermission.
Bove added a tally at the 9:43 mark of the third quarter and the Indians didn’t look back. Stocks scored again with 37 seconds left in the third and Bove capped the team’s second-half hat trick with 54 seconds remaining in the game.
“At that point I was just hoping to get one in before the quarter was up,” Bove said. “So it was a real nice opportunity.”
Bove and Alaina McCoy each had one assist for the Indians.
Stafford is hoping its offensive prowess continues against the Rams.
Woodie praised her team for its unselfishness all season. She said that mindset has been instrumental in the Indians’ success especially during this pandemic-shortened season.
“You never know who’s going to step up,” Woodie said. “They’re just unselfish. They cheer each other on. They’re happy for each other. It’s very nice to coach.”
After the match was over, there was no major celebration for the Indians. They retreated to the front of the cage for a brief conversation followed by a team picture.
They know the challenge that awaits them, but they believe they’re prepared.
“We know we’re going to have some tough practices ahead of us,” senior defender Sydney Duffy said. “We’ve just got to keep working hard and put everything into the team to get where we want to go.”
