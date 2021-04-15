Region 5D field hockey: Stafford shuns Albemarle, gets ready for date with Riverside

Bove added a tally at the 9:43 mark of the third quarter and the Indians didn’t look back. Stocks scored again with 37 seconds left in the third and Bove capped the team’s second-half hat trick with 54 seconds remaining in the game.

“At that point I was just hoping to get one in before the quarter was up,” Bove said. “So it was a real nice opportunity.”

Bove and Alaina McCoy each had one assist for the Indians.

Stafford is hoping its offensive prowess continues against the Rams.

Woodie praised her team for its unselfishness all season. She said that mindset has been instrumental in the Indians’ success especially during this pandemic-shortened season.

“You never know who’s going to step up,” Woodie said. “They’re just unselfish. They cheer each other on. They’re happy for each other. It’s very nice to coach.”

After the match was over, there was no major celebration for the Indians. They retreated to the front of the cage for a brief conversation followed by a team picture.

They know the challenge that awaits them, but they believe they’re prepared.

“We know we’re going to have some tough practices ahead of us,” senior defender Sydney Duffy said. “We’ve just got to keep working hard and put everything into the team to get where we want to go.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.