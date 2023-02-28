Massaponax won its first Region 5D girls basketball championship with a 53-44 win over visiting William Fleming on Tuesday night.

Finishing strong wasn’t going to be enough this time—and the Panthers knew it—so they came out in full fight mode from the start, breaking a season-long habit of slow starts and thrilling comebacks.

“I think the girls were comfortable,” said coach Ramon Hounshell. “It was a big moment for them. I thought they were ready.”

Takeira Ramey led the scoring with 12 first-half points and some good-looking assists, but it was a team effort all the way, as the Panthers pressured every shot, fought for every rebound and went for steals at every opportunity.

“The key was communication, definitely,” said Faith Butler, who had seven rebounds on the night. “Because we had to get out on the perimeter, and people were cutting. We’d come to the sidelines, talk it out, figure out what we had to change. It was communication and trust.”

The Colonels weren’t lacking for intensity either, so the first half was all action. Both teams played high-pressure defenses, so points inside were hard to come by.

Kiersten Bowler hit two threes, and the Panthers went to the half with a 28-22 lead.

Things didn’t get any easier in the second half. Fleming tried to get back in it, but each time they got close, LaKaiya Butcher hit a three-pointer to give the Panthers some breathing room.

“Honestly, I don’t even know what to say. It was a fun game,” Butcher said. “We played our hearts out, we got the win, and I’m just happy about it.”

Butcher finished the game with 12 points, while Ramey had 20 to go with six steals and four assists.

Kiersten Bowler added seven points, and Butler finished with 5. Saniya Hymes and Gabby Athy were also key contributors on both sides of the court.

Next up is the VHSL Class state tournament, which starts Friday against Glen Allen at Courtland High School.

William Fleming 11 11 11 11 — 44 Massaponax 12 16 9 16 — 53

William Fleming: Signae Houston 7, Zakyah King 4, Nicole Hankins 0, Shyanne Tate 5, Camaree Morris 2, Kendall Bingham 2, Olivia Manning 0, Deasia Priest 3, Amari Worsham 18. Totals: 11 17-26 44.

Massaponax: Takeira Ramey 20, LaKaiya Butcher 12, Kyra Price 2, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 7, Gabby Athy 5, Saniya Hymes 0, Faith Butler 5, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 15 17-25 53.

Three-pointers: WF 5 (Warsham 4, Hankins). Massaponax 6 (Butcher 3, Bowler 2, Ramey).