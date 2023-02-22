A sense of déjà vu permeated the Massaponax huddle prior to the third quarter of Wednesday’s Region 5D girls basketball quarterfinal. The Panthers had lived this script a year ago, when they tore through Commonwealth District play unbeaten only to see their season end with an underwhelming effort in the first round of the regional tournament.

“We had a whole talk about how last year it was the same feeling in the beginning,” Panthers junior Takeira Ramey said. “We needed to look at ourselves as a team, see what we needed to work on with what we see on the floor.”

Even though Massaponax trailed visiting Riverside by 12 points following a lackluster first-half performance, Ramey and her teammates knew there was still time to write a different ending.

They tweaked their offensive sets, forced the Rams to navigate a tenacious man-to-man defense, and — finally — saw some shots fall in a dramatic 56–52 comeback victory. On Friday, the Panthers (20–4) will host Briar Woods in a regional semifinal with an opportunity to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about all year long, making it to states,” longtime Panthers coach Ramon Hounshell said. “Right now, we’re in the position to do it.”

Hounshell said he prides himself on the Panthers playing a tough schedule. He believes that early non-district matchups with Highland Springs and Norview helped prepare Massaponax for its biggest test to date.

When play resumed in the second half, the Panthers began chipping away at their double-digit deficit.

“I knew it was going to require a lot,” Ramey said.

Ramey hit the first of her two 3-pointers with 6:00 left to pull the Panthers to 42–37, and LaKaiya Butcher gave Massaponax its first lead of the second half with a baseline layup less than two minutes later.

Ramey led the Panthers with 16 points to go with five assists and four rebounds. Kiersten Bowler added 12 points and four steals for the Panthers. Riverside got 26 points from guard Ella Mahaffey, including a nearly-half court heave that beat the halftime buzzer.

The Rams almost summoned more magic late, connecting on a desperation 3-pointer that made it 53–52 with nine seconds to play. But Ramey coolly sunk a pair of free throws to put the outcome out of reach.

Riverside: Ella Mahaffey 26, Casey Weeran 12, Lexi Radvanyi 4, Kaylie Avvisato 3, Mia Brown 3, Lindsay Almonte 3, Sham Dekelbab 1. Totals: 20 2-5 52.

Massaponax: Takeira Ramey 16, LaKaiya Butcher 12, Kiersten Bowler 12, Saniya Hymes 4, Kyra Price 5, Gabby Athy 6, Faith Butler 0. Totals: 17 13-19 56.

Three-pointers: Riverside 7 (Mahaffey 3, Weeran 2, Almonte, Avvisato). Massaponax 6 (Ramey 2, Bowler 2, Butcher, Athy).