Region 5D girls basketball semifinal: Freshman Salgado leads North Stafford past Stafford

Clinton Lloyd tried to temper his enthusiasm. It was the first day of girls basketball practice at North Stafford, and the Wolverines’ coach had just gotten his first extended look at 5-foot-9 freshman Destinee Salgado.
“I didn’t want to be too giddy,” Lloyd recalled. “I was a little bit giddy. I didn’t tell her that, but I’m still looking at her with amazement, to be honest with you.”
Delgado has managed to live up to that stellar first impression. She scored a game-high 16 points on Tuesday night as North Stafford cruised to a 54–30 victory over host Stafford in the Region 5D semifinals.
The Wolverines (5–3) will travel to Patrick Henry, a 64–27 winner over William Fleming, for Thursday’s regional championship game, weather permitting, with a shot at the state semifinals on the line.
“I told them yesterday to try to put the game away early and then go from there,” Lloyd said. “We asserted ourselves well, and we handled our business.”
Mission accomplished. North Stafford opened the game on a 12–2 run and held a 19–3 advantage after one quarter.
Iliana Floode scored 14 points to lead a shorthanded Stafford squad (6–4) that dressed just six girls on Tuesday after losing talented senior guard Alia Carmichael to a season-ending knee injury last week.
Delgado presents a two-fold mismatch in the post: she’s quick enough to beat most forwards off the dribble, yet physical enough to control the boards at both ends of the floor.
“I haven’t seen that type of movement from a ninth-grader coming in,” Lloyd said. “Destinee has a game where she can fit in with anybody, to be honest with you.”
Beyond her skill set, Salgado has meshed with an otherwise veteran lineup anchored by 6-foot senior center Desiree Roy, who scored six points Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Wolverines’ guard tandem of Cayla Thomas and Makyli Johnson combined for 21 points to complement that pair’s work down low.
Last February, North Stafford’s state tournament aspirations unraveled with a 70–49 loss to Patrick Henry in front of a hostile crowd in Roanoke. Fan noise won’t be an issue this time around, but the Patriots are a tough draw in any setting.
“They play tough on defense, they rebound well and play great on offense,” Lloyd said. “Last year, I think the moment was too big for us… We just have to play smart, that’s all.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco