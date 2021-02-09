Region 5D girls basketball semifinal: Freshman Salgado leads North Stafford past Stafford

Clinton Lloyd tried to temper his enthusiasm. It was the first day of girls basketball practice at North Stafford, and the Wolverines’ coach had just gotten his first extended look at 5-foot-9 freshman Destinee Salgado.

“I didn’t want to be too giddy,” Lloyd recalled. “I was a little bit giddy. I didn’t tell her that, but I’m still looking at her with amazement, to be honest with you.”

Delgado has managed to live up to that stellar first impression. She scored a game-high 16 points on Tuesday night as North Stafford cruised to a 54–30 victory over host Stafford in the Region 5D semifinals.

The Wolverines (5–3) will travel to Patrick Henry, a 64–27 winner over William Fleming, for Thursday’s regional championship game, weather permitting, with a shot at the state semifinals on the line.

“I told them yesterday to try to put the game away early and then go from there,” Lloyd said. “We asserted ourselves well, and we handled our business.”

Mission accomplished. North Stafford opened the game on a 12–2 run and held a 19–3 advantage after one quarter.