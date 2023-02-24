Massaponax secured its first-ever spot in the VHSL girls basketball Class 5 tournament, a prize that goes with advancing to the finals of the Region 5D tournament, as it beat visiting Briar Woods of Ashland in a 52–47 semifinal thriller.

The Panthers trailed by double digits early, unable to get their shots to drop even as the Falcons seemed to hit everything.

Kiersten Bowler led the turnaround as they finally started to find the basket late in the second quarter and pulled to within three on a Bowler 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

“I’ve been struggling the past few games, but I knew tonight I had to hit ‘em,” Bowler said. “I’ve been practicing.”

Her practice paid off, as she hit three from behind the 3-point line and finished with 11 points, as did Panther teammates LaKaiya Butler and Takeira Ramey.

Eight of Ramey’s 11 came in the final quarter as the teams fought an intense battle down the stretch.

Massaponax finally took the lead in the third quarter, and Briar Woods closed to within one with less than two minutes to play.

But Ramey was fighting to keep the Panthers in front, and she pulled up in the paint and hit a crucial jumper to stretch the lead back to three.

The inevitable fouls came next, as the Falcons hoped Ramey would miss her free throws and give them one last chance. Instead, Ramey calmly put them both through the net to build the lead up to five and put the game away.

“If you start thinking about your shots, you’re more likely to miss them,” Ramey said of her late run. “So if you just think about other ways to help your team — defense, making assists, making good passes — your offense is going to come with you.”

Faith Butler, Saniya Hymes and Gabby Athy also contributed key baskets to the second-half surge.

The Panthers moved to 22–4 on the season and will play William Fleming next for the Region 5D title. Just making it to that game automatically qualifies Massaponax for the state tournament, a first for the program.

“I’m proud of them and very happy,” said Panthers coach Ramon Hounsell. “Their hard work paid off.”

Hounshell said the slow start and strong finish was typical of the Panthers’ season.

“I don’t know what it is, but we always start out slow the first half,” Hounsell said. “Any time you see any tight, good games, we always played slow the first half. We spot people, then start shooting well and playing well in the second half.”

Briar Woods 20 6 12 9 — 47 Massaponax 11 12 17 12 — 52

Briar Woods (22-4): T. Chen 13, K. Tehan 2, C. Behmer 0, G. Behmer 5, J. Shin 3, A. Maltese 1, H. Darke 15, N. Cabiness 1, S. Cebilles 7. Totals: 16 8-10 47.

Massaponax (21-4): Takeira Ramey 11, LaKaiya Butcher 11, Kyra Price 2, Kiersten Bowler 11, Gabby Athy 3, Saniya Hymes 7, Faith Butler 7. Totals: 20 6-7 52.

Three-pointers: BW 7 (Drake 3, Chen, G. Behmer, Shin, Cebilles). Massaponax 6 (Bowler 3, Ramey, Athy, Butler).