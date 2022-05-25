Region 5D girls' lacrosse semifinal: Mountain View comes up short in loss to Independence

It was a lot for the Mountain View High School girls lacrosse team to process.

The Wildcats were playing perhaps their toughest opponent of the season in Independence High out of Loudoun County.

Mountain View was attempting to adjust to the Tigers’ more physical style of play.

But in doing so, the Wildcats received four first-half yellow cards and were forced to play a player down starting at the 7-minute mark of the first half.

Mountain View was able to get to halftime tied at 10 but the Tigers rolled in the final 25 minutes on their way to an 18-14 victory in the Region 5D semifinals on the Wildcats’ home turf.

Independence (16-2) will advance to the Class 5 state tournament, while Mountain View’s season comes to an end.

The Tigers will face the winner of Wednesday night’s contest between Albemarle and Riverside for the region championship. The game was still ongoing as of press time.

Mountain View played the majority of the semifinal without one of its leading scorers, Ava Windham.

Windham received two yellow cards and wasn’t permitted to return. There were 11 total yellow cards in the contest with the Wildcats finishing with six.

“It was a very chippy game, a very unsafe game,” Mountain View head coach Lauren Donahue said. “I’m happy that both teams walked out with no injuries. It was a very dangerous game.”

The first half was action-packed both in terms of physicality and the scoreboard.

The Wildcats (15-2) scored the first two goals in less than 50 seconds to take a 2-0 lead before the Tigers responded with a 5-0 run.

Mountain View trailed by as many as three goals in the first half but rallied to take a 10-9 lead. Independence senior midfielder Rachel Gauthier scored with 26 seconds to go before halftime to tie the contest at 10.

Donahue told her players afterward that they should be proud for hanging tough while down a player.

“I spoke with the girls and just shared with them that not many teams can play a woman down and hold the game to a tie and lead it at one point,” Donahue said. “I feel like their mental toughness, willingness to play together as a team and pull through to try to win says a lot for them.”

The second half was a different story for the Wildcats.

Independence junior midfielder Savannah Moore opened the scoring 25 seconds into the half. Gauthier then sprinted straight down the field for a score nine seconds later. An Ari Webster goal made it 13-10 with 22:24 to go and Mountain View was reeling. Independence eventually built a six-goal lead and the Wildcats could draw no closer than four the rest of the way.

“In the second half, [the fast start] was extremely important because every time we scored Mountain View had the answer,” Tigers head coach Dana Drever said. “For us to get ahead a couple of goals in the second half, stay on that gas pedal and push, pick up the pace and not let them get the lead again, it was nice.”

Drever said the Tigers had a difficult time containing Windham before she exited the game. Mountain View senior Hannah Navarro also gave them fits. Navarro finished with six goals.

“I’m definitely proud of her,” Donahue said of Navarro. “As a senior we’re definitely going to miss her on the attacking end. She’s quick and she’s fast and that showed tonight.”

In addition to Navarro’s goals, Olivia Wahlin scored three times for Mountain View. Mary Wahlin and Emma Stalteri contributed two goals apiece and Windham provided one.

Gauthier paced the Tigers with a game-high seven goals. Sam Maze scored three, all in the second half. Webster, Mary Moore and Savannah Moore delivered two apiece. Layne Shepley and Kara Krouse rounded out the scoring for Independence.

Donahue said the Wildcats have a lot to be proud of this season, but it was a disheartening way for the run to end.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.