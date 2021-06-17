Region 5D softball final: Experienced Black-Hawks edge Stafford to reach states

Sterner and the Black-Hawks didn’t have much to cheer about early on. Stafford took a 3-0 lead after a two-run second inning.

Brooke Point finally got on the board on Foss’ RBI single scoring Madalyn Chambers to cut its deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Black-Hawks then used a three-run fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead they would never relinquish.

Shortstop Brooke Shelton knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice bunt. Brianna Correa later slid home to score the tying run and Chambers’ delivered the go-ahead RBI single scoring Shelton.

Shelton said the key to breaking open the game was that Brooke Point finally strung together consecutive hits.

“We rallied back in the fifth inning and we couldn’t have done it without each other,” Shelton said. “It was a team effort all-around and it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Brooke Point added three more runs on four hits in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away. Foss led off the inning with her second hit of the game and Croson provided an RBI double. Correa added an RBI double and Shelton delivered an RBI triple to provide the final margin.

Foss reached base in all three of her plate appearances.