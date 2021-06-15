Region 5D softball semifinal: Resilient Brooke Point reaches regional final

The Brooke Point softball team has shown its moxie by handling adversity as it pursues a spot in the state playoffs for the first time in four years.
After losing star outfielder/pitcher to Noelle Sterner to a back injury earlier this month, the Black-Hawks entered the Region 5B playoffs reeling following a loss to North Stafford.
More misfortune plagued the team as it fell behind 4–2 against the same Wolverines in Tuesday’s semifinal game at Brooke Point. Held to one hit through four innings, the Black-Hawks rallied and eventually won 7–6 on Brianna Correa’s ninth-inning double.
Brooke Point (8–5) will entertain Stafford Thursday with the winner advancing to a state semifinal game next Tuesday. North Stafford concluded it season with a 4–10 mark.
“Honestly, I wasn’t thinking too much,” Correa reflected on her hit to the right-center field gap. “I was tired, but I had to push that aside. Just do it for my team.
“Two runners on; I didn’t want to leave them stranded. I was due. I had a few strikeouts, but I needed to provide like they would for me.”
Correa took off running and was hoping for a break after Wolverine right fielder Addie Kortman robbed her of a hit with a fine running catch in the fourth inning.
“We couldn’t have done it if we weren’t working together as a team,” said Brooke Point starter Cierra Foss, who struck out nine in six strong innings on the mound. “I was keeping in my mind: ‘Hey, I have to do this for my team so we can keep advancing to the next level.’ “
Bad luck struck Foss in the third inning when the Wolverines plated three runs. Kaitlyn Hickey’s bases-loaded knock appeared to hit base runner Emma Parkyn in the leg between first and second, which should have resulted in the third out. But after the three umpires conferred, Hickey’s hit counted and two runs scored on the play.
Madilyn Chambers finally got Brooke Point’s offense going with a leadoff triple in the fifth inning. Katie Kearnes and Kylah Wrolstead followed with hits, knocking out North Stafford starter Daya McGee.
Kylie Thuot’s groundout produced the tying run to score and the Black-Hawks plated two additional runs on Correa’s hit and on an infield error. Wrolstead scored three times, including the game-winner, and also had two stellar defensive plays at second base.
“I didn’t have a good last at-bat and I was a little frustrated,” said Chambers, who helped her two pitchers by throwing out two would-be base stealers. “I had to get the bat on the ball and I took a deep breath. I just hit it and it felt really good.”
North Stafford wasn’t done though, pushing across two runs in the sixth inning, tying the score and eventually forcing extra innings.
About the support of her teammates, Chambers commented: “Everyone was cheering together. We were together as a team and I think that’s what pulled us through.”
Both Foss and McGee struck out nine batters; winning pitcher Mya Crosson struck out three and losing pitcher Abby Morris whiffed two. Morris and Kortman paced the Wolverines’ attack with two hits apiece.
About his team’s comeback effort, Brooke Point coach John Baron said: “I love how they come out and work hard. They are going to keep applying pressure to the other team.
“They don’t give up and that’s what I love about this team. They keep fighting and fighting. They pick each other up. They were screaming over the whole game.”
