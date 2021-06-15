Region 5D softball semifinal: Resilient Brooke Point reaches regional final

“We couldn’t have done it if we weren’t working together as a team,” said Brooke Point starter Cierra Foss, who struck out nine in six strong innings on the mound. “I was keeping in my mind: ‘Hey, I have to do this for my team so we can keep advancing to the next level.’ “

Bad luck struck Foss in the third inning when the Wolverines plated three runs. Kaitlyn Hickey’s bases-loaded knock appeared to hit base runner Emma Parkyn in the leg between first and second, which should have resulted in the third out. But after the three umpires conferred, Hickey’s hit counted and two runs scored on the play.

Madilyn Chambers finally got Brooke Point’s offense going with a leadoff triple in the fifth inning. Katie Kearnes and Kylah Wrolstead followed with hits, knocking out North Stafford starter Daya McGee.

Kylie Thuot’s groundout produced the tying run to score and the Black-Hawks plated two additional runs on Correa’s hit and on an infield error. Wrolstead scored three times, including the game-winner, and also had two stellar defensive plays at second base.