The ripple effect was chlorine-clear.

When Stafford senior Ian Jones smacked the water Tuesday in celebration after anchoring a first-place finish in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay, it marked the culmination of a bond forged years ago on the YMCA Stingrays.

“We’re been swimming together for all of high school,” said Jones of a relay quartet that also features Cameron Cook, Jonah Unruh and Ryan McOsker. “We basically grew up together. We’re just a group of guys that know each other. We’re like brothers.”

That fraternal familiarity helped the Stafford boys top a loaded 200 free relay field at the Region 5D championships, posting a time of 1:27.12. The same foursome finished a close second in the 200 medley relay, propelling Stafford's boys to a fourth-place showing at the Rouse Center.

McOsker took home the Fredericksburg area’s only individual crown, fluttering to a 52.86 finish in the boys' 100 butterfly.

“I thought I could go a little faster,” McOsker said.

The talent pool for Tuesday’s meet was deep and largely uncharted, given that many of the region’s top swimmers compete year round in the Potomac Valley swimming circuit up north. Albemarle swept both team competitions.

“It’s really stacked,” explained Riverbend’s Trevor Hudson, who finished second in the boys’ 200 and 500 freestyles. “You’ve got a lot of long-distance freestylers and mid-distance freestylers who usually dominate at national meets, and they’re in our division in high school.”

In the 200 IM, Brooke Point junior Owen Hoban came in just .29 seconds behind Albemarle’s David King to take second place. Hoban also took second in the 100 backstroke.

On the girls’ side, Stafford’s Lily Eichberg took third place in the girls’ 200 IM, finishing just .42 seconds off the pace set by Briar Woods' Maria Grishaeva. The Mountain View girls used a balanced effort to come in fifth as a team.

The top five individuals in each event and top three relay teams advance to the Class 5 state championships, which will be held Feb. 17 at the Hampton Aquaplex.

BOYS' MEET

Team scores: 1. Albemarle 306; 4. Stafford 245; 6. Mountain View 119; 7. Riverbend 115; T9. Brooke Point 91.

200 medley relay: 1. Riverside (Freeman, Iglesias, Triangle, Quan) 1:37.23; 2. Stafford (Cook, Unruh, McOsker, Jones) 1:37.57; 6. Mountain View (Jones, Fiore, Kratowicz, Moore) 1:41.65; Riverbend (Clarkson, Pearcy, Hudson, Frey) 1:41.76; Brooke Point (Hoban, Luxeder, Casale, Megna) 1:43.15.

200 freestyle: 1. Jacob Quan (Rv) 1:42.41; 2. Trevor Hudson (Rb) 1:43.33; 4. Jonah Unruh (St) 1:44.26; 6. Peyton Meyer (MV) 1:46.33; 8. Cameron Cook (St) 1:48.03.

200 IM: 1. David King (Alb) 1:49.60; 2. Owen Hoban (BP) 1:49.89.

50 freestyle: 1. H. Tragle (Rv) 20.89; 4. Ian Jones (St) 21.89; 5. Ryan Moore (MV) 22.16.

100 butterfly: 1. Ryan McOsker (St) 52.86; 8. Niko Casale (BP) 56.67.

100 free: 1. H. Tragle (Rv) 45.29; 4. Jones (St) 48.00; 5. Mark Pearcy (Rb) 48.17; Luke Martin (St) 49.48.

500 free: 1. Quan (Rv) 4:39.69; 3. Trevor Hudson (Rb) 4:42.54; 4. Unruh (St) 4:47.69; 5. Peyton Meyer (MV) 4:50.44.

200 free relay: 1. Stafford (Cook, Unruh, McOsker, Jones) 1:27.12; 3. North Stafford (Rice, Fard, Fortiz, Hubbard) 1:32.51.

100 backstroke: 1. King (Alb) 49.05; 2. Hoban (BP) 51.18; 4. McOsker (St) 54.17; 5. Cook (St) 54.50.

100 breaststroke: 1. Ryan Jastrzembski (Ind) 58.52; 3. Pearcy (Rb) 1:00.24; 8. Andrew Fiore (MV) 1:02.60.

400 free relay: Albemarle (Hodges, Easton, Elmore, King) 3:12.33; 6. Mountain View (Jones, Meyer, Walker, Fiore) 3:25.29; 8. Brooke Point (Luxeder, Megna, Casale, Hoban) 3:28.19.

GIRLS' MEET

Team scores: 1. Albemarle 312; 5. Mountain View 203; 7. Stafford 143; T9. Massaponax 93.

200 medley relay: 1. Albemarle (Davis, Czirjak, Wells, Zhu) 1:50.05; 4. Stafford (Jones, Eichberg, Bean, Grabowski) 1:53.69; 6. Mountain View (David, Whatley, Hatzis, Hoover).

200 free: 1. Sara Wells (Alb) 1:58.30; 4. Arielle Grabowski (St) 1:59.23; 5. Georgia Verbel (Ma) 2:05.65; 8. Morgan Moore (MV) 2:08.26.

200 IM: 1. Maria Grishaeva (BW) 2:07.28; 3. Lily Eichberg (St) 2:07.70; 5. Kyleigh Tiberio (Ma) 2:21.93; 6. Kristina Hatzis (MV) 2:21.95; 8. Lily Jones (MV) 2:25.26.

50 free: 1. Micaela Perezous (PF) 24.44; 4. Davia Hoover (MV) 25.23; 6. Grabowski (St) 25.50; 7. Nora David (MV) 25.51.

100 butterfly: Grey Davis (Alb) 56.30; 5. Hoover (MV) 59.86; 8. Kyleigh Tiberio (Ma) 1:01.64.

100 free: 1. Kylee Sessions (Rv) 52.09; 6. David (MV) 55.28.

500 free: 1. Wells (Alb) 5:14.89; 4. Verbel (Ma) 5:23.81; 6. Emily Weeks (BP) 5:31.44; 7. Lauren Smith (Rb) 5:36.37.

200 free relay: 1. Albemarle (Smith, Zhu, Czirjak, Davis) 1:41.23; 2. Stafford (Eichberg, Grabowski, Bean, Jones) 1:43.39; 5. Mountain View (David, Whatley, Jones, Moore) 1:46.10.

100 backstroke: 1. Davis (Alb) 55.66; 6. Eichberg (St) 59.23.

100 breaststroke: 1. Sessions (Rv) 1:03.73; 5. Smith (Rb) 1:07.60; 6. Janie Whatley (MV) 1:10.84.

400 free relay: 1. Briar Woods (Kilty, Grishaeva, Gupton, Hayward) 3:39.43; 5. Mountain View (Moore, Hoover, Jones, Hatzis) 3:46.80.