Region 5D track: Wolverines, Wildcats run away with titles

Two individual event wins each from Hezekiah Brown and Clifton Davis helped North Stafford’s boys win the Region 5D track title Wednesday in Harrisonburg, while Mountain View used depth to capture the girls’ team title.
Brown won the long and triple jumps and Davis took the 200 and 400 as the Wolverines outscored runner-up Mountain View 161.5-124.5.
Mountain View’s girls won only one individual event (Karrington Owens in the 800) and one relay (the 1,600, anchored by Owens), but used strength in the distance events to outscore Albemarle 132.5-123.5. North Stafford’s Ayana Woods won three events (the long jump, 100 and 100 hurdles), and teammate Gabrielle Figueroa swept the shot put and discus.
The VHSL Group 5 state meet will be held June 18 in Newport News.
Following are Wednesday’s event winners and local athletes who placed in the top eight:
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Mountain View 132.5; 2. Albemarle 123.5; 3. North Stafford 115; 4. Patrick Henry 83.5; 5. Brooke Point 64; 6. Stafford 42; 7. William Fleming 40; 8. Harrisonburg 36.5.
High jump: 1. Sophia Epperson (BP) 4-10; 2. Desiree Roy (NS) 4-8; 3. Cadence Opuku-Mensah (MV) 4-8; 4. Casandra Opuku-Mensah (MV) 4-6; 6. Camilia McKenzie-Forbes (BP) 4-4.
Long jump: 1. Ayanna Woods (NS) 15-8.5; 6. Nyla Siler (NS) 14-8.25.
Triple jump: 1. Shauna Paddyfote (PH) 34-2; 2. Raichelle Cornelius (NS) 32-8.75; 5. Casandra Opuku-Mensah (MV) 31-0.25; 8. Suhani Amin (MV) 28-11.5.
Pole vault: 1. Amber Askelson (BP) 10-6.
Shot put: 1. Gabrielle Ferguson (NS) 37-8.5; 2. Elizabeth Mensah (MV) 33-5.5; 3. Kayla Dunbar (MV) 32-2.75; 4. Madison Hevel-Lynch (BP) 31-1.5; 5. Samantha Grooms (St) 30-7; 6. Kaiyah Sharpe (BP) 30-7; 7. Briana Sabatino (NS) 28-5.5.
Discus: 1. Figueroa (NS) 101-0; 2. Sabatino (NS) 95-9; 3. Roy (NS) 88-0; 4. Mensah (MV) 84-8; 5. Dunbar (MV) 84-4; 6. Sharpe (BP) 83-4; 7. Karessa Anderson (MV) 72-3.
100 meters: 1. Woods (NS) 12.37; 2. Iyanna Johnson (BP) 12.79; 4. Nella Bayard (MV) 12.89; 7. Janelle Anderson (MV) 13.05.
200: 1. Megan McGinnis (PH) 25.69; 2. Cornelius (NS) 25.95; 3. Johnson (BP) 26.15; 5. Anderson (MV) 27.04; 6. Nia Bigger (BP) 27.24.
400: 1. McGinnis (PH) 58.60; 2. Skylar Duffy (St) 1:00.81; 3. Cornelius (NS) 1:01.89; 5. Bayard (MV) 1:03.98; 6. Latoya Downing (NS) 1:10.92.
800: 1. Karrington Owens (MV) 2:22.36; 2. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 2:22.52; 4. Laura Peterson (MV) 2:24.02; 8. Abigail Pineiro (NS) 2:53.93.
1,600: 1. Arianna DeBoer (Alb) 5:14.96; 3. Rebekah Simmons (MV) 5:32.85; 4. Adalyn Perez (MV) 5:34.86; 5. Natalie Kingston (MV) 5:40.93; 7. Brenna Elchenko (St) 5:49.42.
3,200: 1. DeBoer (Alb) 11:18.44; 4. Emma Wunderly (MV) 12:08.64; 5. Madison Dahlstom (MV) 13:09.72; 5. Ella Dover (St) 13:19.67; 6. Madison Carlisle (MV) 13:31.25
100 hurdles: 1. Woods (NS) 15.42; 6. Amin (MV) 19.25; 7. Alexia McNamara (NS) 19.32; 8. Hevel-Lynch (BP) 19.82.
300 hurdles: 1. Elchenko (St) 50.71; 4. Caroline Shults (St) 53.30; 5. Neveaha Burnett (BP) 53.66; 7. Amin (MV) 56.43.
400 relay: 1. North Stafford (Downing, McNamara, Woods, Cornelius) 49.93; 4. Mountain View 51.46.
1,600 relay: 1. Mountain View (Peterson, Simmons, Anderson, Owens) 4:05.83; 2. Brooke Point 4:17.94.
3,200 relay: 1. Stafford (Grace Berck, Elchenko, Olivia Stocks, Duffy) 10:13.45; 2. Mountain View 10:17.23.
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. North Stafford 161.5; 2. Mountain View 124.5; 3. Brooke Point 87; 4. William Fleming 62; 5. Patrick Henry 59; 6. Stafford 56; 7. (tie) Harrisonburg and Albemarle 55.
High jump: 1. Liam Andros (BP) 6-2; 2. Logan Andros (BP) 6-0; 4. Calvin Gadsden (NS) 5-10; 5. Hezekiah Brown (NS) 5-8; 6. Skilayr Atkinson (St) 5-8; 8. Vanes Alabre (MV) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Brown (NS) 20-10.75; 2. Elias Richardson (MV) 20-1.5; 4. Michael Riley (BP) 19-8; 5. Vincent Bond (MV) 19-6.5; 8. Shamar Killings (NS) 18-7.75.
Triple jump: 1. Brown (NS) 44-7; 3. Richardson (MV) 41-2.5; 5. Riley (BP) 39-6; 6. Yayah Conteh (NS) 39-5.5; 7. Alabre (MV) 39-3.5; 8. Camren Johnson (BP) 39-2.25.
Pole vault: 1. Colton Ocetnik (MV) 13-6; 3. Jaden Pearson (MV) 12-6; 6. (tie) Samuel Armstrong (NS) and Richardson (MV) 8-0; 8. Shaquille Killings (NS) 8-0.
Shot put: 1. Tylertyriq Poindexter (WF) 46-4; 2. Eric Mensah (MV) 44-1.5; 3. Jayson Lewis (NS) 41-1.75; 4. Dylan Weddle (BP) 39-9.5; 5. Thomas Donaldson (St) 39-2.75; 6. Riley (BP) 39-1.5.
Discus: 1. Mensah (MV) 138-3; 2. Lewis (NS) 129-4; 3. Riley (BP) 103-9; 5. Quintarius Floyd (BP) 100-4; 6. Giovanni Vinson (BP) 94-10; 7. Ambrose Asiedu (NS) 89-7.
100 meters: 1. Micah Jones (WF) 10.92; 3. Bond (MV) 11.08; 4. Clifton Davis (NS) 11.09; 5. Brown (NS) 11.31; 6. Nigel Martinez (NS) 11.42; 7. Jean-Bandama Boni (St) 11.50.
200: 1. Davis (NS) 22.29; 2. Ronald Gaymon (St) 22.47; 3. Bond (MV) 22.69; 5. Aidan Billings (MV) 23.14; 6. Daveon Estes (BP) 23.34; 7. Joshua Ivey (NS) 23.35.
400: 1. Davis (NS) 50.20; 2. Billings (MV) 51.36; 3. Gaymon (St) 51.54; 4. Richardson (MV) 53.19; 5. Daryl Johnson (NS) 53.67; 6. Nathan Lane (BP) 55.58; 8. Braylen Minor (NS) 55.53.
800: 1. David Beck (Har) 2:01.45; 2. Justin Polcha (St) 2:04.00; 4. Craig Swain (MV) 2:04.77; 7. Diego Pons (MV) 2:11.37.
1,600: 1. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 4:32.20; 2. Noah LeCain (NS) 4:38.65; 3. Polcha (St) 4:45.65; 4. Swain (MV) 4:45.67; 8. Garrett Pearl (BP) 5:14.52.
3,200: 1. Joshua Webb (NS) 9:56.45; 2. Yakulis (NS) 10:06.19; 3. LeCain (NS) 10:07.29; 5. Ben Putka (St) 10:08.60; Charles Schilling (MV) 10:46.58.
110 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 15.31; 4. Nayton Nontong (BP) 17.21; 6. Jadyn Anderson (BP) 17.88; 7. Vincent Sabatino (NS) 18.92; 8. Brown (NS) 19.16.
300 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 39.99; 2. Wesley Forde (BP) 42.35; 3. Brown (NS) 43.31; 6. Boni (St) 44.96; 7. Sabatino (NS) 45.86; 8. Nontong (BP) 46.21.
400 relay: 1. Mountain View (Ocetnik, Bond, Richardson, Pearson) 44.42; 4. Brooke Point 45.62; 5. North Stafford 47.31.
1,600 relay: 1. North Stafford (Brown, Conteh, Johnson, Ivey) 3:34.11; 2. Mountain View 3:37.72; 3. Brooke Point 3:40.33; 5. Stafford 3:42.97.
3,200 relay: 1. Albemarle 8:37.50; 2. Stafford 8:41.67; 4. Mountain View 8:44.37; 6. Brooke Point 9:07.09; 7. North Stafford 9:07.99.