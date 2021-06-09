Region 5D track: Wolverines, Wildcats run away with titles

Two individual event wins each from Hezekiah Brown and Clifton Davis helped North Stafford’s boys win the Region 5D track title Wednesday in Harrisonburg, while Mountain View used depth to capture the girls’ team title.

Brown won the long and triple jumps and Davis took the 200 and 400 as the Wolverines outscored runner-up Mountain View 161.5-124.5.

Mountain View’s girls won only one individual event (Karrington Owens in the 800) and one relay (the 1,600, anchored by Owens), but used strength in the distance events to outscore Albemarle 132.5-123.5. North Stafford’s Ayana Woods won three events (the long jump, 100 and 100 hurdles), and teammate Gabrielle Figueroa swept the shot put and discus.

The VHSL Group 5 state meet will be held June 18 in Newport News.

Following are Wednesday’s event winners and local athletes who placed in the top eight:

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. Mountain View 132.5; 2. Albemarle 123.5; 3. North Stafford 115; 4. Patrick Henry 83.5; 5. Brooke Point 64; 6. Stafford 42; 7. William Fleming 40; 8. Harrisonburg 36.5.