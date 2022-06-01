Region 6B boys' soccer semifinal: Eagles reach state tournament perch for first time

Given the length of its wait for a state tournament berth, the Colonial Forge boys’ soccer team was not about to waste time Wednesday night.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes sent the Eagles on their way to a 2-0 Region 6B semifinal victory over visiting Osbourn Park and a spot in next week’s VHSL Class 6 state tournament, a first in school history.

First, Colonial Forge (15-3), winner of 14 of its past 15 games, will face Osbourn in Friday’s regional final, with a chance to earn another home game in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals. Osbourn defeated Patriot 4-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Not surprisingly, senior Samuel Fritto-Amorose played a key role in both of Colonial Forge’s first-half scores.

It took less than four minutes for the Eagles to grab an early advantage. Malachi Pitts took a throw-in from Fritton-Amorose, outmaneuvered an Osbourn Park defender and beat goalkeeper Gabe Golanoski inside the far post.

Eleven minutes later, Fritton-Amorose finished off an opportunity. After a give-and-go pass exchange with teammate Franz Fulcher, the Commonwealth District player of the year blasted a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty box that caromed off the crossbar and downward just over the goal line.

In a physical game that features four yellow cards (two on each side), those two early scores took some of the starch out of the Yellow Jackets (8-6-3), who were coming off a quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Gar-Field.

The 2-0 edge also relieved some pressure from the Eagles’ young defense, which endured a few minor early misadventures but kept freshman keeper Nathan Hall out of danger for the first 40 minutes.

As the second half began, Colonial Forge coach Adam Spinelli urged his team to avoid a letdown, knowing that the Yellow Jackets would come out with renewed intensity.

Hall had to work harder in the second half to post the Eagles’ seventh shutout of the season.

He made two relatively easy saves and came off his line to control a cross early in the second half. He got some help when an Osbourn Park shot from near midfield bounced off the crossbar 10 minutes after the break.

Defenders Thomas Kertgate and Darrell Amaankwaah also blocked shots from the Yellow Jackets midway through the second half.

Those proved to be Osbourn Park’s best chances, and the Eagles eventually regained command.

Fritton-Amorose’s bid for a second goal was denied when Golanoski stopped his sliding attempt 14 minutes into the second half. Fritton-Amorose also made a nifty cross with 15 minutes remaining, but Abdullah Kamara’s header hit the post with an empty net in front of him.

