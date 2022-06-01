Region 6B boys' soccer semifinal: Eagles reach state tournament perch

Given the length of its wait for a state tournament berth, the Colonial Forge boys’ soccer team was not about to waste time Wednesday night.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes sent the Eagles on their way to a 2-0 Region 6B semifinal victory over visiting Osbourn Park and a spot in next week’s VHSL Class 6 state tournament, their first in a decade.

"It's a great accomplishment for the players," coach Adam Spinelli said. "They've worked hard all year long. I'm excited for them; I'm excited for the opportunity for them. We've talked about it all year: if we play well, we're going to win games, and that's kind of where we're at right now."

First, Colonial Forge (15-3), winner of 14 of its past 15 games, will visit Osbourn in Friday’s regional final, with a chance to earn another home game in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals. Osbourn defeated Patriot 4-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Not surprisingly, senior Samuel Fritto-Amorose played a key role in both of Colonial Forge’s first-half scores.

It took less than four minutes for the Eagles to grab an early advantage. Malachi Pitts took a throw-in from Fritton-Amorose, outmaneuvered an Osbourn Park defender and beat goalkeeper Gabe Golanoski inside the far post.

Eleven minutes later, Fritton-Amorose finished off an opportunity. After a give-and-go pass exchange with teammate Franz Fulcher, the Commonwealth District player of the year blasted a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty box that caromed off the crossbar and downward just over the goal line.

"We just wanted to come out fast and strong," Fritton-Amorose said, "and I think by scoring those two goals super early, it showed that we wanted to be out here and we wanted to win."

In a physical game that featured four yellow cards (two on each side), those two early scores took some of the starch out of the Yellow Jackets (8-6-3), who were coming off a quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Gar-Field.

"Usually [an early deficit] wakes us up," Osbourn Park coach Osmundo Giron said. "We always tend to try to dig ourselves out of a hole. Unfortunately tonight, we couldn't get it done. That hole was too deep."

The 2-0 edge also relieved some pressure from the Eagles’ young defense, which endured a few minor early misadventures but kept freshman keeper Nathan Hall out of danger for the first 40 minutes.

As the second half began, Colonial Forge coach Adam Spinelli urged his team to avoid a letdown, knowing that the Yellow Jackets would come out with renewed intensity. Hall had to work harder in the second half to post the Eagles’ seventh shutout of the season.

He made two relatively easy saves and came off his line to control a cross early in the second half. He got some help when an Osbourn Park shot from near midfield bounced off the crossbar 10 minutes after the break.

Defenders Thomas Kertgate and Darrell Amaankwaah also blocked shots from the Yellow Jackets midway through the second half. Those proved to be Osbourn Park’s best chances, and the Eagles eventually regained command.

"One our our weaknesses all year is we start second halves a little slow," Spinelli said. "We did it again today, but we were able to work through it, we were able to make some changes and kind of weather that storm."

Fritton-Amorose’s bid for a second goal was denied when Golanoski stopped his sliding attempt 14 minutes into the second half. Fritton-Amorose also made a nifty cross with 15 minutes remaining, but Abdullah Kamara’s header hit the post with an empty net in front of him.

Still, there were no complaints for the Eagles, who last reached the state tournament in 2012, when they lost the Group AAA final 3-0 to Albemarle.

"It means everything," Kertgate said. "Especially getting this far ,it's really a blessing. I'm really glad we've gotten to the place we've gotten to. It's all about sticking together and making sure we get things done."

