Region 6B field hockey: Colonial Forge secures first regional title by shutting out Patriot

During the pregame player introductions, Colonial Forge goalie Jaedia Rodgers was on crutches and gave a slight nod when her name was called. The veteran netminder rolled her left ankle on the last play of practice the previous day.
The Eagles were playing host to the Patriot Pioneers in the Region 6B title game on Mountain View’s turf field Thursday evening, with the winner assured of a home state semifinal game on Tuesday.
The script for a possible thriller appeared imminent, but the Eagles (8-5) took charge early with a pair of goals in a 1:36 span late in the first quarter sparking a 3-0 victory and producing the school’s first-ever regional crown for the sport.
“It means everything. I don’t know how long its been since Forge has gotten this far,” said three-year starter Maggie Hatton, who scored the first goal and assisted on the final two. “I feel like everyone doubted us. We had a couple of rough games, but we came together today. And we really delivered.”
Head coach Julie Spinelli is uncertain whether or not Rodgers would be ready to play on Tuesday (most likely on Mountain View’s turf field), but has a capable understudy in junior Ellen Chown, who made a kick save on the Pioneers’ lone shot of the game with 12:25 remaining.
“I thought she did really great. She contributed a lot,” said defender Schuyler Trail about Chown’s performance. “We just needed to play as a unit; talk to each other; and keep our calm. . . . It’s a great accomplishment for the school and a great accomplishment for the team.”
Midfielder Kendall Loescher netted the Eagles’ second goal to put the team from Nokesville in a deep hole from which it could not recover. “Anytime you score two quick goals, sometimes it is hard to respond,” Spinelli said. “They had a big hitter so we had to adjust our press a little bit. . . Ellen stepped up and did a fabulous job.”
On Colonial Forge’s ninth of 15 corners, Alison Alznauer scored off Hatton’s feed. The Eagles were credited with six shots on goal. Patriot was limited to two corners.
“We told our defense when they got the ball, clear it to one of our outlet players. Little things we worked on all season and it came together,” Spinelli said.
On a blustery day, the Pioneers (9-4) were handcuffed by having to play short-handed one player for seven minutes due to green and yellow cards, and had two starters sidelined by lower body injuries, but both managed to return to the field later in the contest.
“Getting those [early] goals reassured us and helped us keep up the intensity thorough out the game,” Hatton said. “We were nervous losing our goalie, but we knew our backup is solid, practices with us every day and was ready for the game.
“We have a good bond with everyone on the team. That definitely helps us on and off the field. We have good communication: we know where each other is going, we know how we play. And that shows in how we play.”