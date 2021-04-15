Region 6B field hockey: Colonial Forge secures first regional title by shutting out Patriot

Midfielder Kendall Loescher netted the Eagles’ second goal to put the team from Nokesville in a deep hole from which it could not recover. “Anytime you score two quick goals, sometimes it is hard to respond,” Spinelli said. “They had a big hitter so we had to adjust our press a little bit. . . Ellen stepped up and did a fabulous job.”

On Colonial Forge’s ninth of 15 corners, Alison Alznauer scored off Hatton’s feed. The Eagles were credited with six shots on goal. Patriot was limited to two corners.

“We told our defense when they got the ball, clear it to one of our outlet players. Little things we worked on all season and it came together,” Spinelli said.

On a blustery day, the Pioneers (9-4) were handcuffed by having to play short-handed one player for seven minutes due to green and yellow cards, and had two starters sidelined by lower body injuries, but both managed to return to the field later in the contest.

“Getting those [early] goals reassured us and helped us keep up the intensity thorough out the game,” Hatton said. “We were nervous losing our goalie, but we knew our backup is solid, practices with us every day and was ready for the game.

“We have a good bond with everyone on the team. That definitely helps us on and off the field. We have good communication: we know where each other is going, we know how we play. And that shows in how we play.”