HAYMARKET — Pardon the members of Colonial Forge’s girls soccer team if they don’t want to hear the name Battlefield again any time soon.

For the second straight season, the Bobcats eliminated the Eagles in the Region 6B playoffs on Thursday by a 2–0 score — this time in the semifinals with a VHSL state tournament berth at stake. Battlefield also provided the only other blemish on Colonial Forge’s 16–1–1 season with a 1–1 tie in April.

“Experience goes a long way,” Eagles coach Brian Foley said of the Bobcats, who won three consecutive VHSL state titles between 2014 and 2016. “They’ve been successful in the past, and that kind of matriculates forward.”

The Bobcats (15–1–3), who will host Colgan in Friday’s regional final, have provided the Eagles with a measuring stick over the past two seasons. And they put the Eagles in a rare deficit midway through the first half Thursday.

Freshman Bella Trainer took a long through ball, sidestepped an Eagles defender and slid the ball diagonally past Colonial Forge keeper Kris Auguste in the 23rd minute. It was only the eighth goal allowed by the Eagles all season.

“We haven’t been down much,” said senior midfielder Macy Landel. “So when they got that goal, we knew we had to respond and play our best, and I think we did.”

After vainly trying to use their superior speed on counters in the first half, the Eagles built more through the midfield in the final 40 minutes and were rewarded with several opportunities.

Landel had three free kicks in the second half. On the first, Battlefield goalie Morgan Shively leaped to punch the ball away.

Shively juggled the second, and the Eagles charged her and poked the ball into the net during the scrum. But after conferring with his assistant, the referee ruled that Shively had enough control of the ball to negate the apparent goal.

Landel’s third attempt sailed over the crossbar, but the Eagles weren’t finished.

Ava Kertgate’s shot from the top of the box rolled just wide of the goalpost with six minutes remaining. And Carly Brimhall hit the crossbar on the Eagles’ most dangerous opportunity with 4:10 left.

Any hope Colonial Forge had evaporated when Battlefield’s Rylie Swenson scored from an extreme angle in the final two minutes.

“We had our chances,” Foley said. “As I told the girls, this was a bounce-of-the-ball kind of game. That’s not to discredit Battlefield for their victory, but if that game gets played again, with not too much difference, there may be a different score on the board.”

Afterwards, Foley hugged each of his seniors who went 31–3–2 over the past two seasons.

“We won the Commonwealth District two years in a row,” Landel said. “They’re such an awesome group of girls. That’s what makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Added Foley: “All the credit to the Class of 2023. They missed their freshman year (because of COVID), and it’s hard to go from zero to 100 in two years.

“But they set the standard, and they’ll be the ones coming back in four years to appreciate the success that they laid the groundwork for.”