Region 6B lacrosse quarterfinals: Colonial Forge girls rally to top John Champe

A drowsy heat clung to the field at Colonial Forge, so when four unanswered goals from John Champe prompted Eagles girls lacrosse coach Nate Medic to burn an early timeout, he declined to offer his players much in the way of strategic adjustments.
They simply needed an alarm clock.
“Literally all you have to tell those girls to get them going is two simple words: ‘Wake up,’ ” Medic said. “They needed to wake up.”
After sleepwalking through the first 10 minutes of Monday’s Region 6B quarterfinal, Colonial Forge received a jolt from its balanced offense in a 14-11 victory. Anne Marie Hanville and Chloe Ronsholdt netted four goals apiece for the Eagles (9-1), who will host Patriot in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“We all kind of came in with the mindset that we didn’t really want this to be our last game,” said Hanville, a senior midfielder. “We wanted to push through and play again on Wednesday. We wanted to prove that we can win: all gas, no brakes.”
Trailing 4–1, the suddenly alert Eagles picked up speed offensively. Mary Ellen Schuster cut in front of the Knights’ net to knot the score at 5, and Ronsholdt intercepted a clearance on the following possession, finishing unassisted as the Eagles seized a 6-5 lead 1:37 before halftime.
Beyond the contributions from Hanville and Ronsholdt, the Eagles got six points (three goals and three assists) from Maggie Hatton and five from Schuster.
“It makes us hard to defend,” Medic said of his team’s depth. “I’ve been saying that all year, I think this is one of the best offenses we’ve ever had at Colonial Forge. We have seven girls out there that can score and a few more on the bench.”
Elena Firestone and Sarah Moskowitz led John Champe with four goals apiece. The Eagles let out a collective cheer when Colonial Forge athletic director Jeff Berry approached Medic in the postgame huddle with news that Patriot had upset Colgan, the bracket’s top seed, setting the stage for at least one more home game.
“We love this field,” Medic said. “We won a regional championship here the last time we could play two years ago. We’re going to do everything we can to defend it.”
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 20, COLONIAL FORGE 4
The Eagles actually jumped out to a 2-0 first-quarter lead, but the advantage was short-lived in a blowout loss to Patriot.
Senior Daniel Merida scored a pair of goals for Colonial Forge, which finishes the season with a 7-3 record.
“We didn’t have a lot of returners, so the fact that we were able to fabricate a bunch of athletes into lacrosse players in this amount of time was way outside anybody’s expectations,” Eagles coach Dan Dowd said.
