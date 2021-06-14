Region 6B lacrosse quarterfinals: Colonial Forge girls rally to top John Champe

A drowsy heat clung to the field at Colonial Forge, so when four unanswered goals from John Champe prompted Eagles girls lacrosse coach Nate Medic to burn an early timeout, he declined to offer his players much in the way of strategic adjustments.

They simply needed an alarm clock.

“Literally all you have to tell those girls to get them going is two simple words: ‘Wake up,’ ” Medic said. “They needed to wake up.”

After sleepwalking through the first 10 minutes of Monday’s Region 6B quarterfinal, Colonial Forge received a jolt from its balanced offense in a 14-11 victory. Anne Marie Hanville and Chloe Ronsholdt netted four goals apiece for the Eagles (9-1), who will host Patriot in Wednesday’s semifinals.

“We all kind of came in with the mindset that we didn’t really want this to be our last game,” said Hanville, a senior midfielder. “We wanted to push through and play again on Wednesday. We wanted to prove that we can win: all gas, no brakes.”

Trailing 4–1, the suddenly alert Eagles picked up speed offensively. Mary Ellen Schuster cut in front of the Knights’ net to knot the score at 5, and Ronsholdt intercepted a clearance on the following possession, finishing unassisted as the Eagles seized a 6-5 lead 1:37 before halftime.