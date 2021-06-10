Region 6B soccer: Eagles fall victim to Sharks' attack in second half

The Colonial Forge boys soccer team avoided the downpour of showers and lightning that plagued their girls soccer counterparts in the nightcap of a Region 6B playoff doubleheader held Thursday at Riverbend High School, but the Eagles did not survive a second-half Shark attack at the hands of Charles J. Colgan High School of Manassas.
“The whole team came out in the second half with a lot more intensity,” said Colgan junior Keni Winger, whose sliding shot accounted for the game’s first goal in the 55th minute of play. He added another goal as the Sharks defeated the Eagles 5-0. “I had to change my mental [outlook] at halftime. Once we came together as a family in the second half, I think we put it away.”
“Colonial Forge competed with a lot of intensity in the first half and we were flat-footed because they were ready to play. We had to adjust to match their intensity,” Colgan assistant coach James Wallen added.
The Sharks (6-1-3) were the second-place team in the Cardinal District and made Colonial Forge their seventh shutout victim of the season. The Eagles, second in the Commonwealth District, finish with a 6-5 record. Colgan will play a semifinal game against a yet-to-be determined opponent. Thursday’s regional winner will play host to the Region A champion in a state semifinal game.
The shot totals in the first half were fairly even with Colgan holding a 4-3 edge, but the Sharks had the better scoring opportunities.
Colonial Forge goalie Logan Neves made a nice diving save of Aiden Beckman’s high-arching shot from the left sideline in the sixth-minute of play, while Eagle defender Joseph Liebe alertly batted the ball away as Colgan’s Kwame Mensah drove toward the Eagles’ goal for a high-percentage shot in the final minute of play.
Eagles midfielder Samuel Amorose accounted for his team’s initial shot on goal and also had a free-kick opportunity in the first half.
“We had to be hungry when we went to the second half,” said Mensah, who had a pair of assists in the victory. “Speed things up; make sure we played with two touches. Once we did that, we started creating opportunities for ourselves and putting them away.”
The Sharks held a 9-1 shot advantage in the second half with Chris Thompson, Franzke Kariuki and Brendan Saunders joining Winger in the scoring column.
The girls contest between Colonial Forge and visiting Forest Park was scoreless with 8:02 left in the first half when play was halted by lightning.
The match will resume on Monday at 3 p.m.
