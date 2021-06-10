Region 6B soccer: Eagles fall victim to Sharks' attack in second half

The Colonial Forge boys soccer team avoided the downpour of showers and lightning that plagued their girls soccer counterparts in the nightcap of a Region 6B playoff doubleheader held Thursday at Riverbend High School, but the Eagles did not survive a second-half Shark attack at the hands of Charles J. Colgan High School of Manassas.

“The whole team came out in the second half with a lot more intensity,” said Colgan junior Keni Winger, whose sliding shot accounted for the game’s first goal in the 55th minute of play. He added another goal as the Sharks defeated the Eagles 5-0. “I had to change my mental [outlook] at halftime. Once we came together as a family in the second half, I think we put it away.”

“Colonial Forge competed with a lot of intensity in the first half and we were flat-footed because they were ready to play. We had to adjust to match their intensity,” Colgan assistant coach James Wallen added.

The Sharks (6-1-3) were the second-place team in the Cardinal District and made Colonial Forge their seventh shutout victim of the season. The Eagles, second in the Commonwealth District, finish with a 6-5 record. Colgan will play a semifinal game against a yet-to-be determined opponent. Thursday’s regional winner will play host to the Region A champion in a state semifinal game.