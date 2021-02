Region 6B swimming: Eagles' Frick, Bears' Ross advance to Class 6 state meet

Colonial Forge’s Jakob Frick and Riverbend’s William Ross each won two individual events at Friday’s Region 6B swimming championships at Colgan.

Frick claimed the boys’ 200-yard individual medley (1:58.05) and 100 breaststroke (56.59). He also swam on the Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay team, which finished second by .01 seconds.

Ross finished first in the 50 free (21.56) and 100 butterfly (52.50). His teammate, Massimo Serafini, placed second in each event.

Local female event runners-up included Colonial Forge’s Ashley Wang (100 backstroke) and Massaponax’s Carlie Clements (50 free).

The Class 6 state meet will be held Feb. 13 at the Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. Patriot 373; 2. Colgan 339; 3. Battlefield 321; 4. Colonial Forge 252; 5. Forest Park 195; 6. Woodbridge 166; 7. Riverbend 123; 8. John Champe 99; 9. Unity Reed 49; 10. Potomac 21; 11. C.D. Hylton 15; 12. Massaponax 5.

200 medley relay: 1. Colgan 1:38.11; 3. Colonial Forge 1:38.53.

200 freestyle: 1. Matthew VanDuesen (Colg) 1:42.36; 5. Trevor Hudson (Rb) 1:46.40.