Region 6B tennis quarterfinals: Riverbend boys' match suspended
The Riverbend boys tennis team faces an uphill struggle to maintain its unbeaten streak.

The Bears trailed 3–0 in the Region 6B quarterfinal match against visiting John Champe Monday when play was suspended due to rain and darkness. The Knights (7–2) swept the Nos. 4–6 singles matches and led 6–1, 3–2 in their No. 3 match against the Bears’ Ryan Catullo.

Riverbend’s freshman duo of Jack Wexler and Chase Catullo was in position to remain undefeated, leading their matches when play was halted. Wexler led John Champe’s Nesh Kumareson 6–2, 2–3, and Catullo was up 6–4, 6–1 on Joseph Hudson. Entering play Monday, Wexler had not lost a game this spring.

Play is slated to resume Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with the three singles matches, followed by doubles play, if necessary. Competition ends when either team reaches five wins.

The fourth-seeded Riverbend girls tennis team opens regional play at home against Forest Park at 3:30. That match was originally scheduled to be played Monday after the boys’ match.

Kurt Nicoll: 540/374-5440

sports@freelancestar.com

