Region 6B volleyball: Eagles respond, banish Bobcats to claim regional crown

HAYMARKET—Neither Colonial Forge nor Battlefield had encountered much in the way of adversity before Thursday’s Region 6B volleyball final.
So after the host Bobcats evened the matchup of unbeatens with a 27–25 hard-fought second-set victory, momentum and a psychological edge logically should have been theirs.
The Eagles had other ideas, responding with two impressive sets to overwhelm the Bobcats 3–1 and earn a state semifinal home game Tuesday night against Region A champion Floyd Kellam.
“We’d only dropped one set this season,” Colonial Forge coach Courtney Hempe said after her team’s 25–23, 25–27, 25–11, 25–16 victory. “And as a coach, you’re always worried how your kids are going to react. And I think that set shows the resiliency, the heart, the passion that these girls have to win, and that’s Colonial Forge volleyball for you right there.”
Several of the usual suspects helped the Eagles (15-0) regroup from that second-set disappointment.
Senior setter Paityn Walker kept them on schedule with 37 assists and even expanded her offensive game, adding 11 kills and notching her team’s final three points of the match with dinks and redirection shots at the net. Baylie Ostvig provided 10 kills.
But contributions came from unlikely sources as well. Helena Sidebotham was credited with nine aces, including five straight unreturned serves as the Eagles rallied from a 14–11 deficit to win the first set.
And middle hitter Kayla Wallace delivered 14 kills with only one error.
“I know middles are an important part of the team,” Wallace said, “and if I didn’t do my all, then that’s disappointing the team.”
Wallace opened the third set with a kill on a quick set from Walker, and the Eagles never trailed in the match again. The pair have been working on that maneuver ”religiously,” Walker said, since practice opened for the coronavirus-delayed season.
Battlefield had hardly been challenged, either, in its 13–0 start, and Bobcats coach Abigail Mills expected her team to parlay its second-set victory into further momentum. That didn’t happen.
“I think [Colonial Forge] played to win points after that,” she said. “They had that mentality. We started playing defensively. ... We haven’t faced much adversity. They were the first team that competed and showed up what championship-level play is.”
Despite their unbeaten record, the Eagles had to play the regional semifinals and final on the road, due to a predetermined drawing among the three districts. That provided even more incentive, at least for Walker, in addition to the fact that Battlefield eliminated Colonial Forge in the 2019 regionals.
“We honestly feed off the other team’s energy,” Walker said. “So whenever the gym is really loud like it was tonight, we just take that over to make them quiet, so they have nothing to cheer about.”
That won’t be an issue Tuesday night, when the Eagles play at home with a chance to reach the first state final in school history.
“It would mean everything,” Wallace said.
