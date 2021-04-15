Region 6B volleyball: Eagles respond, banish Bobcats to claim regional crown

And middle hitter Kayla Wallace delivered 14 kills with only one error.

“I know middles are an important part of the team,” Wallace said, “and if I didn’t do my all, then that’s disappointing the team.”

Wallace opened the third set with a kill on a quick set from Walker, and the Eagles never trailed in the match again. The pair have been working on that maneuver ”religiously,” Walker said, since practice opened for the coronavirus-delayed season.

Battlefield had hardly been challenged, either, in its 13–0 start, and Bobcats coach Abigail Mills expected her team to parlay its second-set victory into further momentum. That didn’t happen.

“I think [Colonial Forge] played to win points after that,” she said. “They had that mentality. We started playing defensively. ... We haven’t faced much adversity. They were the first team that competed and showed up what championship-level play is.”

Despite their unbeaten record, the Eagles had to play the regional semifinals and final on the road, due to a predetermined drawing among the three districts. That provided even more incentive, at least for Walker, in addition to the fact that Battlefield eliminated Colonial Forge in the 2019 regionals.