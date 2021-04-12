Region 6B volleyball quarterfinal: Colonial Forge makes it look easy in win over Osbourn Park

“I think just all around, everybody fulfills their part on the team in each position that we play,” Colonial Forge senior Paityn Walker said. “I think that’s what’s different throughout the program. This year, we’re a pretty solid team all around.”

Beyond depth, the Eagles’ success can be attributed to executing the game plans carefully crafted by head coach Courtney Hempe and her staff. Thanks to advance scouting, Colonial Forge entered Monday’s match with the knowledge that Osbourn Park’s offense flowed through outside hitter Keilani Wetternach.

So the Eagles shaded Wetternach all night long at the net, ultimately limiting her to fewer than five kills.

“These girls do a great job every night of doing what the coaching staff asks of them, and that leads to pretty good things happening on our side of the court,” Hempe said.

Hempe remembers addressing her squad back back in August, back when she wondered if the season was even going to happen. Her players responded to the nebulous with a concrete goal: going undefeated in the district and winning regionals.

So, perhaps it’s fitting that only the regional champion advances to this year’s Class 6 state tournament.

“On the first day of practice and even before, we’ve had a common goal we’re all pushing to get,” Ostvig said. “Every practice we’re getting better and trying to achieve it.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.