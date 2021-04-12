Region 6B volleyball quarterfinal: Colonial Forge makes it look easy in win over Osbourn Park

If the Colonial Forge volleyball team has resembled a group in midseason form throughout its immaculate run to the playoffs, well, that’s because it is.
One quirk of a high school sports calendar flipped on its head by the coronavirus pandemic is the fact that high school volleyball season overlaps with its travel counterpart for the first time in memory.
This past weekend, for example, six Eagles players were in Philadelphia qualifying for nationals, only to return to their home gymnasium in time to face Osbourn Park in a Region 6B quarterfinal Monday night.
“It can be a lot,” admitted Colonial Forge senior Bayle Ostvig, “but we’re determined to win, so we just make it work.”
To date, the added workload is working out just fine for the Eagles, who cruised to an easy three-set (25–12, 25–16, 25–13) sweep of the Yellow Jackets.
Colonial Forge (13–0) advances to visit second-seeded Colgan in Tuesday’s semifinal. The regional final is scheduled for Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets offered virtually no resistance, as Colonial Forge jumped out to an early lead in each set before methodically extending its advantage to double digits. The Eagles’ 2021 rotation features seven seniors, and the group’s experience shines at virtually every spot on the court.
“I think just all around, everybody fulfills their part on the team in each position that we play,” Colonial Forge senior Paityn Walker said. “I think that’s what’s different throughout the program. This year, we’re a pretty solid team all around.”
Beyond depth, the Eagles’ success can be attributed to executing the game plans carefully crafted by head coach Courtney Hempe and her staff. Thanks to advance scouting, Colonial Forge entered Monday’s match with the knowledge that Osbourn Park’s offense flowed through outside hitter Keilani Wetternach.
So the Eagles shaded Wetternach all night long at the net, ultimately limiting her to fewer than five kills.
“These girls do a great job every night of doing what the coaching staff asks of them, and that leads to pretty good things happening on our side of the court,” Hempe said.
Hempe remembers addressing her squad back back in August, back when she wondered if the season was even going to happen. Her players responded to the nebulous with a concrete goal: going undefeated in the district and winning regionals.
So, perhaps it’s fitting that only the regional champion advances to this year’s Class 6 state tournament.
“On the first day of practice and even before, we’ve had a common goal we’re all pushing to get,” Ostvig said. “Every practice we’re getting better and trying to achieve it.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco