"Retooled" Massaponax girls aim to atone for disappointing end to last season

The Massaponax girls basketball team had one of its best starts in school history last season.
The Panthers won their first 10 games and were poised for a deep run until the pandemic intervened. A positive test for COVID-19 forced a 10-day layoff from competition as well as practices.
When coach Ramon Hounshell’s squad returned to the court against Patriot in the playoffs nearly two weeks later, it was not the same team, and the Panthers’ season ended with a disappointing seven-point defeat.
Despite some key losses from that talented team, the unbeaten Panthers are back on the prowl again this year.
“We retooled,” said Hounshell after Massaponax overwhelmed visiting Mountain View 64-17 in its Commonwealth District opener Tuesday night. “We’re focused and we have high expectations this year.”
After three straight dominating victories, it’s easy to see why the expectations are high. The Panthers have a talented group of athletes who like to push the ball up the court and play hard-nosed defense.
“We like to run and get quick, easy baskets,” said M’laya Ainsworth, a transfer from Chancellor and the lone senior on the team. “This team has the most chemistry of any team I’ve played on. We don’t stop, we just keep working.”
The chemistry and hard work paid big dividends against the Wildcats (3-3). Ainsworth and LaKaiya Butcher, a transfer from New York, led the charge in the first half when the Panthers built a 35-5 lead at the break.
Butcher, who matched Ainsworth’s game-high 20 points, scored on a fast break to close out the scoring in the first half and the Panthers never looked back.
“[Butcher] is a fighter who does all of the small things for us, like good passing and good defense,” Hounshell said. “If we need a backup point guard, she can control the pace of the game.”
Controlling the pace is the goal for Hounshell and the Panthers this year. They want to run and keep pressing the entire game if needed. They have the personnel to make it happen.
Guard Takeria Ramey, who scored 28 points against Courtland last week, and inside players Faith Butler and 6-foot Kyra Price all figure in the mix. Butler grabbed 11 rebounds against the Wildcats, her third straight game in double figures.
“The focus is to work hard and apply pressure the whole game,” Hounshell said. “We even flipped tires and pushed sleds this summer to get in shape. And we have some really athletic players.”
The athleticism and hard work are paying off for the Panthers, but another key ingredient in their success has been their togetherness, on and off the court.
“Coming here from upstate New York was a big transition for me,” Butcher said. “But these girls were super-welcoming. They’ve really helped me adjust.”
Ainsworth has had the same experience coming from Chancellor.
“It was a little hard at first,” said Ainsworth, who played three seasons for the Chargers. “But it’s like a family now. I love all of these girls.”
The Panthers continue their district schedule at North Stafford on Thursday. Mountain View hosts Stafford on the same night.
