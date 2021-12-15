"Retooled" Massaponax girls aim to atone for disappointing end to last season

The chemistry and hard work paid big dividends against the Wildcats (3-3). Ainsworth and LaKaiya Butcher, a transfer from New York, led the charge in the first half when the Panthers built a 35-5 lead at the break.

Butcher, who matched Ainsworth’s game-high 20 points, scored on a fast break to close out the scoring in the first half and the Panthers never looked back.

“[Butcher] is a fighter who does all of the small things for us, like good passing and good defense,” Hounshell said. “If we need a backup point guard, she can control the pace of the game.”

Controlling the pace is the goal for Hounshell and the Panthers this year. They want to run and keep pressing the entire game if needed. They have the personnel to make it happen.

Guard Takeria Ramey, who scored 28 points against Courtland last week, and inside players Faith Butler and 6-foot Kyra Price all figure in the mix. Butler grabbed 11 rebounds against the Wildcats, her third straight game in double figures.

“The focus is to work hard and apply pressure the whole game,” Hounshell said. “We even flipped tires and pushed sleds this summer to get in shape. And we have some really athletic players.”