Reviello siblings seek state titles in different sports at different schools

Kelsey Reviello had been raised with two athletic older brothers and a baseball coach for a father. But it took her a while to join in on the family fun.
Shane and Kyle Reviello used to practice football and baseball in the family’s yard in Colonial Beach, but Kelsey shied away from the festivities—until one random occasion when a baseball caught her attention at age 6.
“She picked it up and whipped it at us,” her father, Thad Reviello, recalled. “And we were all like, ‘Whoa!’ ”
Kelsey Reviello went on to play tee-ball, softball and basketball as a youth. But she ultimately settled on field hockey as her passion. She’s a sophomore starting midfielder for the James Monroe field hockey team that visits Poquoson tonight at 6 p.m. in the Class 3 state semifinals.
She isn’t the only member of her immediate family vying for a state championship this month. Kyle Reviello is the starting middle linebacker and tight end as a junior for the King George football team that will visit Lake Taylor Saturday at 2 p.m. in a Class 4 semifinal.
It’s making for an interesting week in the family’s household as Thad Reviello has also started conducting practice as head coach of the King George baseball team.
‘It’s cool, but it’s just crazy,” Thad Reviello said. “I just started in-season, so I’m running practice. Kyle’s running around with football. Kelsey’s running around with hockey and my wife [Heather]’s trying to transport … I guess it’s a good problem to have.”
Thad Reviello is a health and physical education teacher at King George, and that allowed his sons to attend school there. Shane Reviello was an all-Region 4B outfielder for the Foxes before graduating in 2017.
Heather Reviello is an English teacher at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, which allows Kelsey to attend James Monroe.
Last Friday was especially nerve-wracking for the family. While the Foxes’ football pulled out a nail-biting 28–21 victory over Monacan to capture its first region championship since 1995, JM’s field hockey team endured its first loss of the season, a 2–1 defeat to Independence.
“I was looking it up every moment I could to see what the score of the football game was,” Kelsey Reviello said.
Heather Reviello traveled to Loudoun County for the field hockey contest, while Thad Reviello trekked to Chesterfield County to watch the football game.
If JM defeats Poquoson tonight, the field hockey state championship will be played on Saturday, the same day as the football semifinals. Thad Reviello said it’ll likely be the same scenario with him at football and his wife at field hockey.
“As cool as it is, we’re both kind of missing something,” Thad Reviello said.
The siblings cross-train together during the summer. Kyle Reviello plays field hockey with his sister and she assists him with footwork for football as well as baseball drills.
“Kyle always puts in work,” Kelsey Reviello said. “He’s been motivating me ever since I was little. That’s really where I learned to work hard and find my passion for the game.”
Kelsey Reviello has built on a strong freshman year with seven goals and 10 assists in this pandemic-shortened season. After her freshman season she was named to the U16 National team, which stunned her family.
Kyle Reviello has excelled in football, basketball and baseball for the Foxes.
He sat out this past hoops season because it cut too close to football and he didn’t want to take a chance on illness or injury derailing a promising campaign. He plays shortstop for his dad’s baseball team. He’s a college prospect on both the gridiron and diamond.
“I could see him playing either one [at the college level],” Thad Reviello said.
But right now he’s focused on earning a championship ring like his little sister has.
Kelsey Reviello was a member of JM’s 2019 team captured the program’s third straight state title. She often touts the accomplishment to her brother, and he said it’s inspirational.
“We’re a very competitive family,” Kyle Reviello said. “So it’s a lot of motivation to try to even the score and get a ring of my own.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526