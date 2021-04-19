Reviello siblings seek state titles in different sports at different schools

Thad Reviello is a health and physical education teacher at King George, and that allowed his sons to attend school there. Shane Reviello was an all-Region 4B outfielder for the Foxes before graduating in 2017.

Heather Reviello is an English teacher at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, which allows Kelsey to attend James Monroe.

Last Friday was especially nerve-wracking for the family. While the Foxes’ football pulled out a nail-biting 28–21 victory over Monacan to capture its first region championship since 1995, JM’s field hockey team endured its first loss of the season, a 2–1 defeat to Independence.

“I was looking it up every moment I could to see what the score of the football game was,” Kelsey Reviello said.

Heather Reviello traveled to Loudoun County for the field hockey contest, while Thad Reviello trekked to Chesterfield County to watch the football game.

If JM defeats Poquoson tonight, the field hockey state championship will be played on Saturday, the same day as the football semifinals. Thad Reviello said it’ll likely be the same scenario with him at football and his wife at field hockey.

“As cool as it is, we’re both kind of missing something,” Thad Reviello said.