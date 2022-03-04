Richardson, Mustangs blow by Lady Cyclones in state quarterfinals

The Eastern View girls basketball team overcame early deficits in all three of its Region 4B tournament games en route to winning the first regional championship in program history on Monday.

This time, the hole was a little too deep for the Cyclones to climb out of.

A.J. Richardson scored 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to push Manor past host Eastern View 53-48 in a Class 4 state quarterfinal matchup Friday night.

The loss ended a dream season for the Cyclones (20-3), who also won the Battlefield District tournament title last month and were the proud owners of a 12-game winning streak entering Friday's contest.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs (20-6) are headed for the state semifinals, where a Region 4A title game rematch with King's Fork awaits them either Monday or Tuesday.

"We just didn't have enough gas left in the tank to get over the hump," Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. "But the girls fought to the very end, as they've done all season long regardless of the score or situation."

Richardson and fellow guards Desire Short and Asante Brown took it to the Cyclones all night long, combining for 51 of Manor's 53 points and ensuring the visitors from Portsmouth never trailed after deficits of 3-0 and 3-2 in the contest's first three minutes.

"We knew going in that they were athletic and could shoot the ball," McCombs said of the trio. "They shot the lights out at times, and it didn't seem to matter whether we contested their shots or not."

Short had the hottest hand for the Mustangs early on, draining three 3-pointers and pouring in 13 of her 17 points in the first period. She scored the final eight points of the quarter as Manor took a commanding 21-5 lead.

Layups by Brown and Richardson pushed the Mustangs' edge to 25-5 less than three minutes into the second period, and it looked like the rout was on.

"We played pretty well early in the game," Manor head coach Roger Smith said. "Desire hit a lot of big shots for us at the beginning, which was obviously key to us getting out to that big lead like we did."

The Mustangs led 27-14 at halftime and 40-28 through three quarters, with Brown tallying 10 of her 14 points in the third frame.

Eastern View made a run early in the final stanza. Four points from Trinity Washington and a three-point play by Ange Hyonkeu helped the Cyclones cut the deficit to 44-37 with just under six minutes left to play.

Hyonkeu was the only Eastern View player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points.

Richardson answered with six points of her own though, and Short canned a 3 from the top of the key, giving Manor a 53-37 advantage with little more than two minutes to go.

"She knows how to get to the basket," Smith said of Richardson, a junior who holds Division I scholarship offers from JMU, Hampton and Norfolk State, among other schools. "She showed that, especially late in the game."

After McCombs watched his squad file out of the locker room for the final time this season, he took a moment to reflect on the impact it had on the community--and him.

"These girls brought the community together, and that support has meant the world to them and to me," he said. "This was a very special group of young women, and I can only hope I had half the effect on them that they've had on me."

Manor 21 6 13 13 — 53

Eastern View 5 9 14 20 — 48

Manor (20-6): Desire Short 17, Jada Clark 0, A.J. Richardson 20, Kobe Haggins 2, Taniya Jackson 0, Asante Brown 14, Daria Hunter 0. Totals: 23 3-12 53.

Eastern View (20-3): Ange Hyonkeu 10, Trinity Washington 8, McKenna Warren 4, Leila Hackley 6, Saniya Brown 8, Kaidence Brown 2, Destiny Washington 9, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 20 6-19 48.

3-pointers: Manor 4 (Short 4). Eastern View 2 (S. Brown 2).