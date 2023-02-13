Riverbend moved on to Wednesday’s Commonwealth District boys' basketball semifinal round with a 60-47 win at Mountain View Monday night.

The Bears had lost close games to the Wildcats twice this year, but they came out strong and kept fighting, leading by 10 at the half and never letting Mountain View get too close.

“We knew we had a team that could beat anybody in the district,” Riverbend coach Nat Jackson said. “We’re just gutting it out, playing hard no matter what. The shots go in some nights, some nights they don’t go in, but our kids have just continued to play hard.”

Riverbend (9-14) will travel to Massaponax (19-3) Wednesday for the district semifinal. Massaponax finished first in the district and lost only three games all season – one of them to the Bears.

“It’s really about us, to be honest. They’re a great team, and they’re consistent, and they’ve played great the last couple of years, and their guys have played a lot of time together,” Jackson said. “But we don’t really worry about the opponent. It’s really about what we do on the particular night. If we do what we do, we can beat teams.”

On Monday, the Bears did what they do, dispatching a Mountain View team that had beaten them just three days earlier.

Bryson Long led the scoring for Riverbend with 17 points, and E.J. Wilborne added 14, but both players credited the team’s defense for the win.

“I think we just came out with energy, mainly on the defensive side of the ball,” Wilborne said, and they’ll need to do the same against the Panthers.

“We’re going to have to play defense,” he said. “Defense leads to offense. Defense will win us the game.”

Long said the coaches changed the defensive scheme after Friday’s loss, and it paid off.

“We ran a little bit different defense,” he said. “It stopped their shooters a lot. I know they still hit some big shots, but it definitely was a difference maker.”

Etienne Somuah scored 13 points for the Wildcats, while Xavier Johnson and William D’Lugos each added 12.

Mountain View coach Kevin Brown said Riverbend’s physicality played an important part in his team’s loss after two close wins in their previous meetings.

“They’re really a strong physical team, and that gave us problems tonight,” Brown said. “We got into foul trouble tonight, and that didn’t help us. But give credit to them, they played well, and they deserved to win and move on.”

Riverbend 21 12 13 14 — 60 Mountain View 14 9 16 8 — 47

Riverbend (8-14): Elijah Williams 9, EJ Wilborne 14, Tyriek Ford 0, Dominic Smith 11, Jordyn Thomas 0, Laron Johnson 4, Pearce McKnight 0, Jonas Taylor Jr. 4, Bryson Long 17, Vernon Williams 1. Totals: 23 11-21 60.

Mountain View (9-12): Xavier Johnson 12, Etienne Somuah 13, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, William D'Lugos 12, Michael Garris 3, Quincy Bellaassee 0, Pierre Harris 0, Micah Hagander 2, Sherwin Tisson 2, Camden Knight 3. Totals: 13 16-20 47.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Wilborne 2, Smith); Mountain View 5 (Johnson 2, D'Lugos 2, Knight).