Dominance in the distance events and relays helped Riverbend win the Class 5D boys' track team title on Monday in Winchester.
The Bears got event victories from Ethan Lapier in the 1,600 meters and Tyler Arnold in the 3,200 and also took first in the 800 and 1,600 relays. Jake Applegate and Amir Mateo ran on both relays, with the latter edging Massaponax by .01 seconds.
Riverbend outscored runner-up William Fleming 110.5-73.
Local triple-event winners included Mountain View's Vincent Bond in the boys' 55, 300 and 500 meters; and North Stafford's Kailynn Tyson in the girls' long and triple jumps and 55 meters.
The VHSL Class 5 state meet will be held Feb. 24-25 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
BOYS' MEET
Team scores: 1. Riverbend 110.5; 2. William Fleming 73; 3. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 59; 4. Massaponax 54; 6. Mountain View 44; 10. Brooke Point 23; 12. Stafford 17; 15. North Stafford 6.
High jump: 1. Logan Andros (BP) 5-10; 5. Prescott Unrue (Rb) 5-4.
Long jump: 1. Keith Richardson (WF) 20-7.5; 5. Edwin Asamoah (Ma) 19-4; 6. Elijah Bolich (Ma) 19-0.5; 7. Billy Fluharty (Rb) 18-10.
Triple jump: 1. Darren McCoy (WF) 46-6; 6. Asamoah (Ma) 39-4.75; 8. Jack Maxwell (Rb) 39-3.25.
Shot put: 1. Luke Rodgers (Independence) 46-6; 2. Eric Mensah (MV) 44-7; 3. MarcAnthony Parker (Rb) 42-3.5; 4. Keegan Kennedy (Rb) 41-9.5; 5. Dylan Weddle (BP) 41-6.5; 7. Braden Lutz (Rb) 41-0.
Pole vault: 1. Eljeron Bonga (Harrisonburg) 10-0; 2. Jeffrey Smith (Rb) 9-6; 3. Andrew Clark (Rb) 9-6; 4. Sean Marshall (St) 9-0; 5. Lee Roman Nobrigia (St) 8-6.
55 meters: 1. Vincent Bond (MV) 6.51; 5. Parker (Rb) 6.67; 7. Junior Bony (St) 6.73; 8. Fluharty (Rb) 6.74.
55 hurdles: 1. Malachi Coleman (WF) 7.74; 2. Jake Applegate (Rb) 8.01; 7. Davian Booker (Ma) 8.68.
300: 1. Bond (MV) 35.89; 2. Amir Mateo (Rb) 36.07; 6. Bolich (Ma) 37.11.
500: 1. Bond (MV) 1:06.02; 3. Jayden Hines (Ma) 1:09.25; 5. Alex Rexroat (NS) 1:09.40; 6. Joseph Pittman (St) 1:09.47; 7. Booker (Ma) 1:10.18.
1,000: 1. Terry Travis (Ma) 2:37.67; 2. Justin Rau (Rb) 2:37.84; 7. Robert Calvert (St) 2:48.95.
1,600: 1. Ethan Lapier (Rb) 4:38.64; 3. Diego Pons (MV) 4:40.80.
3,200: 1. Tyler Arnold (Rb) 9:44.09; 8. Nathan Godsey (St) 10:57.53.
800 relay: 1. Riverbend (Applegate, Verrian Ireland, Parker, Mateo) 1:32.52; 6. Massaponax 1:37.67; 7. North Stafford 1:37.68.
1,600 relay: 1. Riverbend (Unrue, Applegate, Rau, Mateo) 3:29.34; 2. Massaponax 3:29.35; 6. Brooke Point 3:42.18.
3,200 relay: 1. Massaponax (Hines, Travis, Knoah Harper, Booker) 8:23.05; 2. Riverbend 8:28.66; 3. Brooke Point 8:30.76.
GIRLS' MEET
Team scores: 1. Albemarle 124; 2. Independence 91; 3. North Stafford 59; 4. Mountain View 46; 5. Massaponax 40; 6. Riverbend 35; 11. Stafford 17; 15. Brooke Point 5.5.
High jump: 1. Hannah Riolo (Ind) 5-5; 3. (tie) Sophia Epperson (BP) 5-0; 6. (tie) Aliyah Binette (Rb) and Madison Stevens (Rb) 4-6.
Long jump: 1. Kailynn Tyson (NS) 17-7; 6. Sasha Cotton (NS) 16-0.75; 8. Peyton Jellison (NS) 15-9.5.
Triple jump: 1. Tyson (NS) 36-8.5; 5. Jellison (NS) 33-6.
Shot put: 1. Aria Igiezugbe (Riverside) 35-7.5; 2. Karessa Anderson (MV) 30-10.5; 5. Christina Vasquez (Ma) 27-11.
Pole vault: 1. Samantha Potts (Rb) 12-0; 3. Coralynn Fisher (Rb) 9-6; 6. Abigail Alexander (Rb) 8-0; 7. Lina Hansen (Rb) 7-6.
55 meters: 1. Tyson (NS) 7.27; 8. Bryana Andrews (St) 7.70.
55 hurdles: 1. Lauren Thomas (Ind) 8.32; 5. Ayanna Woods (NS) 9.19; 8. Maraiya Richards (Rb) 9.51.
300: 1. Thomas (Ind) 41.63; 2. Tyson (NS) 42.44; 4. Kyndal Jones (Ma) 43.89; 5. Veronica Dumbuya (St) 43.91; 7. Woods (NS) 44.10.
500: 1. Shanell Berry (Ma) 1:20.92; 2. Eliana Baugh (MV) 1:21.08; 3. Kamila Ijaz (Ma) 1:21.66; 8, Natalie Kingston (MV) 1:25.70.
1,000: 1. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 3:04.30; 8. Helena Griffith (MV) 3:19.76.
1,600: 1. Madelyn Gypson (Alb) 5:10.22; 6. Ella Dover (St) 5:31.48.
3,200: 1. Hanna Guyton (Alb) 11:57.45; 3. Dover (St) 12:00.32; 8. Katherine Craig (NS) 12:52.69.
800 relay: 1. Independence 1:46.93; 3. North Stafford 1:48.63; 6. Stafford 1:52.11; 7. Riverbend 1:55.61.
1,600 relay: 1. Massaponax (Berry, Ijaz, Olivia Priddy, Jones) 4:12.89; 2. Mountain View 4:16.77; 8. Riverbend 4:37.66.
3,200 relay: 1. Mountain View (Kingston, Elizabeth Kitchens, Griffith, Anderson) 10:14.46; 3. Riverbend 10:25.89; 4. Massaponax 11:26.58.