Riverbend leads Class 6B wrestling

Three Riverbend wrestlers won individual regional titles Friday on the first day of the Region 6B championships at Battlefield High School.

Carson Main (126 pounds), Zach Ortega (138) and Noah Taylor (145) each placed first in his weight class as the Bears took the lead with 120 points to 84.5 for second-place Woodbridge.

Main, a freshman, posted a 7-3 decision over John Champe’s Jordan Villareal in the 126-pound final. Ortega pinned Battlefield’s Jackson Skiff in 44 seconds for the 138-pound crown, and Taylor won by fall over Osbourn’s Nate Williams at 2:11 for the 145-pound title.

Local runners-up (and state qualifiers) included Riverbend’s Zach Turner (132) and Colonial Forge’s Jack Erbe (145).

The higher weight classes (152 and up) will be contested on Saturday.

In the Region 4C championships, AJ Marshall (170) and Bracken Hibbert (220) each took home individual weight class titles at Tuscarora High School. The Blue Devils finished ninth as a team with 46 points, behind team champions Loudoun County (135). Marshall pinned Fauquier’s Kobe Link at 3:46, while Hibbert topped Loudoun County’s Caleb Graham 4-2. Sebastian Gabarrete (182) also competed for the Blue Devils, placing sixth.