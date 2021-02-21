 Skip to main content
Riverbend wrestlers finish second in Class 6 state meet
Riverbend’s wrestling team finished second in the team standings at Sunday’s VHSL Class 6 state championship meet at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach.

Led by individual state runners-up Carson Main (126 pounds) and Zach Ortega (138), the Bears scored 76 points behind champion James Robinson’s 141.

Main finished his season with a 16–4 record after dropping a 9–0 major decision to Robinson’s unbeaten Tristan Corbin in a battle of freshmen. Ortega posted a 15–5 mark after a narrow 6–4 loss to Centreville’s Jake Crowder.

Nathaniel Taylor (152) and Lennon Soaper (170) each finished third in his respective class for the Bears. Taylor (19–3) posted a 5–3 win over Oakton’s Isaac Hegg in the 152 consolation final, and Soaper (17–2) decisioned Lake Braddock’s Spencer Charlesworth 6–3 for third place at 170.

Zachary Turner finished fifth for Riverbend at 132, and Noah Taylor was sixth at 145.

WEIGHT CLASS RESULTS

106: 1. Elijah Cramer (Cosby) dec. Korlon Tran (Lake Braddock) 6–4.

113: 1. Tyler Tanev (Woodbridge) dec. Anthony Orlando (Forest Park) 5–3.

120: 1. Mac Cafurello (Centreville) maj. dec. Robert Rerras (Westfield) 11–3.

126: 1. Tristan Corbin (Robinson) maj. dec. Carson Main (Riverbend) 9–0.

132: 1. Joshua Pence (Rob) dec. Trenton Campos (Ocean Lakes) 6–4; 5. Zachary Turner (Rb).

138: 1. Jake Crowder (Cen) dec. Zachary Ortega (Rb) 6–4.

145: 1. Samuel Gerard (Rob) p. Jaden Campos (OL), :44.

6. Noah Taylor (Rb).

152: 1. Sean Coughlin (Rob) dec. Esteban Matiella (Rob) 3–0. 3. Nathaniel Taylor (Rb).

160: 1. Brian Gordon (South County) dec. Jack Bobeck (FP) 6–2.

170: 1. Liam Gordon (Rob) dec. Vincenzo Corvetto (Patriot) 6–2; 3. Lennon Soaper (Rb).

182: 1. Charlie Lopez (FP) dec. Steven Martinos (SC) 6–3.

195: 1. Jadon Stephens (Wbg) dec. Abdallah Hussein (Wfd) 5–2.

220: 1. Abdullah Mohammed (Justice) dec. Landon Church (Franklin Co.) 8–2.

285: 1. Cooper Rudolph (Rob) dec. Jake Thompson (Kellam) 5–2.

