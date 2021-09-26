Riverbend's Barnwell recommits to Penn State

After Mathias Barnwell rescinded his oral commitment to Penn State entering his sophomore season at Riverbend High School, several other major college football programs entered the picture.
The Nittany Lions had to earn Barnwell’s recommitment as heavyweights Ohio State and Notre Dame contended for the services of the 6-foot-7 tight end known as “Mega.”
Barnwell also considered Kentucky, Virginia and Virginia Tech. But ultimately the Nittany Lions’ persistence paid off.
Barnwell reaffirmed his pledge to Penn State Saturday during the Nittany Lions’ home contest against Villanova.
Barnwell said his commitment came down to “really just them having my back through everything since my freshman year.”
“Penn State was really consistent,” Barnwell said on Sunday. “Every time my whole family goes to Penn State, we never want to leave. It’s just a different feeling every time we go there.”
Barnwell’s mother, Shanna Barnwell, said since Sept. 1, Penn State’s coaching staff contacted the family just about every day. They also communicated with other family members and took interest in his younger sister’s fall basketball games.
Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, who was Barnwell’s primary recruiter, was on hand for Riverbend’s victory over Courtland on Sept. 10.
Barnwell racked up 32 scholarship offers. He played his freshman season at Spotsylvania before transferring to Riverbend in the summer of 2020. He went on to earn second-team All-Area honors at tight end this past spring.
He has four touchdown catches so far this season for the Bears (4-1).
Barnwell announced his decision on the field Saturday surrounding by Penn State personnel.
“Everyone was truly excited,” he said. “It was just a great moment.”
Barnwell said his commitment should free up more time to focus on academics and his final 1 1/2 years of high school football.
“Recruiting is a very stressful process,” he said. “I’m glad my family and I got to make this decision ... It takes a weight off my shoulders and I can’t wait to play Brooke Point [on Friday].”
