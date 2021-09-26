Riverbend's Barnwell recommits to Penn State

After Mathias Barnwell rescinded his oral commitment to Penn State entering his sophomore season at Riverbend High School, several other major college football programs entered the picture.

The Nittany Lions had to earn Barnwell’s recommitment as heavyweights Ohio State and Notre Dame contended for the services of the 6-foot-7 tight end known as “Mega.”

Barnwell also considered Kentucky, Virginia and Virginia Tech. But ultimately the Nittany Lions’ persistence paid off.

Barnwell reaffirmed his pledge to Penn State Saturday during the Nittany Lions’ home contest against Villanova.

Barnwell said his commitment came down to “really just them having my back through everything since my freshman year.”

“Penn State was really consistent,” Barnwell said on Sunday. “Every time my whole family goes to Penn State, we never want to leave. It’s just a different feeling every time we go there.”

Barnwell’s mother, Shanna Barnwell, said since Sept. 1, Penn State’s coaching staff contacted the family just about every day. They also communicated with other family members and took interest in his younger sister’s fall basketball games.