Riverside ends Massaponax's season in Region 5D boys' semifinals

Massaponax saw its stellar season come to an end Friday night, falling to visiting Riverside 58-43 in their Region 5D semifinal.

Both teams played with what might be called “playoff intensity,” battling for every ball, applying pressure up and down the court, and always going for the steal or the block.

The Panthers came in at 20-2 and were undefeated champions of the Commonwealth District. But the Rams had done their homework.

“We looked at 10 or 12 of their games in the last 36 hours, and we tried to take away the spots that they like to score from,” Riverside coach Mike Koscinski said. “We were hoping with very little turnaround, we would take them by surprise, and we did.”

The Rams came out strong, jumping to an 8-0 lead. A Ben Myers steal and layup finally got the Panthers on the board, though, and they battled back to take the lead near the end of the first half on a 3-pointer by Kaiden Rosenbaum.

At the break, the Panthers trailed by just three. But the momentum was swinging towards Riverside.

Koscinski said changing defenses helped turn the tide for his team.

“Early in the game, we were playing a couple conventional zones, and then later in the second quarter we switched,” he explained, using a “triangle” defense, which “seemed to fluster them.”

“We didn’t guard three of their guys,” he said. “We just stayed in the paint, and we focused on taking away their two scorers, [Rosenbaum and Myers], who are heck of players.”

As the teams battled into the third quarter, Myers was forced to the bench with foul trouble. Cameron Koscinski quickly hit two 3-pointers, and suddenly the Rams had an 11-point lead. Koscinski finished with five 3-pointers and 21 total points.

When he or the other Rams did miss, Jamie Ntiamoah was there to grab the rebound and put it in the basket, or dish it back out to his shooters for another try.

His teammates returned the favor several times, slipping the ball to him underneath for easy-looking baskets. In addition to dominating the boards, Ntiamoah finished the night with 17 points.

As the deficit grew, the Panthers kept firing away. Dezzie Ainsworth hit three 3-pointers, and Myers and Keyvon Cole each hit one, and the entire team kept up the frenetic defensive pressure.

The intensity was there to the end, but not enough shots were falling for the Panthers, and the Rams were charging just as hard.

“I thought we played really well as a team,” Cameron Koscinski said. “We came out with a lot of heart and left everything on the floor.”

Massaponax coach Darren Berkeley said he was proud of his team and the great season they’d had, accomplishing their goal of winning the district.

“They’re not quitters,” he said. “You saw that.”

Two of the night’s leading scorers are due back next year for another run at the district title and beyond.

Myers, who finished the night with nine points, is a sophomore. He led the team in points, assists and steals this season. Ainsworth, who also scored nine on the night, is a freshman.

But the Panthers will also be losing some key players.

Senior Devin Johnson led the team with 12 points on the night. He averaged nearly 11 points and nine rebounds per game this season. Rosenbaum, who scored eight points Friday, is also a senior. He averaged more than nine points and four rebounds per game.

Riverside 10 14 11 23 — 58 Massaponax 10 11 6 16 — 43



Riverside: Cameron Koscinski 21, Thomas Tetsuka 17, Jaden Fraizer 8, Tyler Flynn 6, John Paul Dausch 2, Kyle hogan 2, Tai Schaefer 2, Tyler Carlton0, Griffin Ullsperger 0, Connor Stredrick 0, Will Lind 0, Kyle Kayne 0, Jamie Ntiamoah 0. Totals: 22 9-14 58.

Massaponax: Devin Johnson 12, Dezzie Ainsworth 9, Ben Myers 9, Kaiden Rosenbaum 8, Keyvon Cole 3, Antonio Washington 2, Tyheem Kimble 0, Zach Failor 0, Jaylen Wilson 0, John Zicari 0. Totals: 15 6-9 43.

3-pointers: Riverside 5 (Koscinski 5). Massaponax 7 (Ainsworth 3, Rosenbaum 2, Myers, Cole).