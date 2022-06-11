 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rivrebend' Wexler falls in state singles final

All-Area tennis

Riverbend's Jack Wexler

 MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE­-STAR

Riverbend sophomore Jack Wexler came up just short in his bid to win a VHSL state singles tennis title, falling to Princess Anne's Harrison Lee 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in Saturday's Class 5 final in Newport News.

After dropping the first set, Wexler won the second to even the match. He held his serve to make it 5-5 in the final set before Lee, a junior, won the next eight points to close out the match.

It's the second silver medal of the tournament for Wexler, who joined Chase Catullo as runners-up in doubles as well. They fell in Friday's state final to Douglas Freeman's Dylan Chou and Daniel Lim.

Wexler, who finished the season with a 16-1 record in singles, was attempting to become just the second Fredericksburg-area player to win a VHSL boys' singles state title. James Monroe's Scott Grimmer was the 2003 Class A champion.

Eastern View's McKinley Smith won the 2018 Class 4 girls' singles crown.

