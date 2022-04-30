Saturday, April 30 high school sports roundup: Colonial Forge boys win 4x100 at Penn Relays

Colonial Forge won the Boys’ 4x100 National Relay final at Saturday’s Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

The quartet of Jacinto Jones II, Colby Kynard, Brian Harris and Shawn Harris were timed in 41.63 seconds, breaking the meet event record of 41.86 set by First Colonial in 2019. The Eagles finished 0.24 seconds ahead of runner-up Westmore (Oklahoma).

Colonial Forge improved on its qualifying time of 42.44 from Friday. The championship race featured the nine fastest U.S. teams from outside the Northeast Region that did not qualify for the Championship of America race. There were 463 boys’ teams that entered the 4x100 relay.

BOYS SOCCER

LIBERTY 2, CHANCELLOR 1 (OT)

Romello Rodgers scored and Lucas Owens made four saves for Chancellor, but the Chargers fell in overtime in nondistrict action.

Adrian Monterrubio scored with two minutes left in the second extra session to give Liberty the win. Brady Gallagher had tied the game midway through the second half for the Eagles (6-5-1).

Rodgers’ put Chancellor (6-2-3), which visits Courtland on Tuesday, a 1-0 lead six minutes into the second half.

BASEBALL

CHANCELLOR 2, LIBERTY 1

Hunter Covill’s sac fly to left field scored Nate Livingston in the seventh inning to give Chancellor a walk-off nondistrict win.

Kris Tuebner started the frame with a double, Livingston then reached on a hit-by-pitch. A Cam Dodson sac bunt then moved the runners up before Carter Attard walked to load the bases. Another hit-by-pitch on Will Earnesty force in Tuebner with the tying run to set up Covill for the winning sac fly for the Chargers (11-3).

R H E Liberty 000 010 0 — 1 6 0 Chancellor 000 000 2 — 2 5 2

Liberty—n/a. Will Earnesty, K. Tuebner (5), AUSTIN CARLISLE (6) and Carlisle, Carter Attard (6).