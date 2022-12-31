Saturday, Dec. 31 high school sports roundup

Friday's results
Girls Basketball
Rappahannock 50, Westmoreland 32: Ce'niya Candia led Westmoreland with 11 points, but visiting Rappahannock got the Northern Neck District win.
|Rappahannock
|4
|19
|19
|8
|—
|50
|Westmoreland
|4
|7
|6
|15
|—
|32
People are also reading…
Rappahannock: Nakiya West 0, Kahley Goodman 4, Kaylee Johnson p, German Newton 0, Regan Dameron 0, Candace Slaw 32, Solai Coleman 0, Haley Hayden 0, Leah Medlin 4, Karlee Butler 2, Tania Graham 2, Rachel Norris 2, Layla Gaines 4. Totals: 20 9-13 50.
Westmoreland: Ce'niya Candia 11, Sydney Williams 6, Skylah Delaney 0, JaNiyah Gaskins 8, Laylah Clarke 7, Nikaira Dameron 0, Jaraseley Garcia 0, Shonasha Brown 0, Janaya Moore 0, Jada Turner 0. Totals: 13 4-23 32.
Three-pointers: Rappahannock 1 (Slaw). Westmoreland 1 (Candia).
Boys Basketball
James Monroe 69, Liberty 50: Dezaun Robinson scored a game-high 21 points and James Monroe went on a 30-10 run the second quarter en route to a win in the consolation game on the JM Holiday Tournament.
|Liberty
|13
|10
|16
|11
|—
|50
|James Monroe
|16
|30
|14
|9
|—
|69