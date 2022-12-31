 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday, Dec. 31 high school sports roundup

Friday's results

Girls Basketball

Rappahannock 50, Westmoreland 32: Ce'niya Candia led Westmoreland with 11 points, but visiting Rappahannock got the Northern Neck District win.

Rappahannock   4   19   198   —   50
Westmoreland   476   15   —32

Rappahannock: Nakiya West 0, Kahley Goodman 4, Kaylee Johnson p, German Newton 0, Regan Dameron 0, Candace Slaw 32, Solai Coleman 0, Haley Hayden 0, Leah Medlin 4, Karlee Butler 2, Tania Graham 2, Rachel Norris 2, Layla Gaines 4. Totals: 20 9-13 50.
Westmoreland: Ce'niya Candia 11, Sydney Williams 6, Skylah Delaney 0, JaNiyah Gaskins 8, Laylah Clarke 7, Nikaira Dameron 0, Jaraseley Garcia 0, Shonasha Brown 0, Janaya Moore 0, Jada Turner 0. Totals: 13 4-23 32.
Three-pointers: Rappahannock 1 (Slaw). Westmoreland 1 (Candia).

Boys Basketball

James Monroe 69, Liberty 50: Dezaun Robinson scored a game-high 21 points and James Monroe went on a 30-10 run the second quarter en route to a win in the consolation game on the JM Holiday Tournament.

Liberty   13   10   16   11   —   50
James Monroe   1630149   —69
Liberty: Joe Minor 6, Jayden Curtis 0, Tyreke Smith 6, Andrew Ryman 19, Xavier Banks 2, Ka'von O'Bannion 1, Alijah Jackson 6, CW Burke 4, John Logan 4, Jayden Ulloa 2. Totals: 19 11-19 50.
James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 21, Keyshawn Wallace 12, Tremon Adams 5, Michael Edwards 17, Julius Davis 5, Marquise Thornley 0, Tyson Taylor 9, Bryce Jones 0, Noah Randell 0. Totals: 25 12-20 69
Three-pointers: Liberty 1 (Ryman). JM 7 (Robinson 3, Wallace 2, Adams, Edwards). 
