WINTER TRACK

Caroline’s Rashawn Morris won the boys’ high jump (6-1) and 55 hurdles (8.30) at Saturday’s Region 3B indoor track championships at Woodberry Forest.

The Cavaliers also got wins from Isaiah Reid in boys’ 55-meter dash (6.52), Anton Jones-Wilson in the 1,000 (2:44.14) and John Frank in the shot put (44-10). The Cavaliers also swept the 800 relay (1:34.62), 1,600 relay (3:34.83) and 3,200 relay (8:40.94). Jaidyn Ferguson won the girls’ triple jump (34-10) for the Cavaliers.

James Monroe swept the 500, with Kameron Wolken winning the boys’ race (1:07.98), and Navi Kawesi-Mukooza taking the girls’ race (1:22.77). Culpeper’s Theresa Breckly won the girls’ shot put (43-3); Kalib Murray won the long jump (20-10.75), and Kylee Quinn took the girls’ 55 dash (7.65).​

Friday's results

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Caroline 48, Spotsylvania 40: Nya Howard and Tinyia Terrell combined to led Caroline offensively in the second as the Cavaliers rallied for a Battlefield District win.

Emma Siefker led Spotsylvania with 11 points.

Caroline 2 11 18 17 — 48 Spotsylvania 6 15 11 8 — 40

Caroline: Korryn Parker 5, Nya Howard 23, Tinyia Terrell 10, Lilyanah Johnson 0, Alisha Fields 0, Nina Torres 0, Nalea Eubank 0, Alia Fields 0, Kayla Veney 6, Team 4. Totals: 15 10-24 48.

Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 4, Mariah Patterson 2, Alyssa DePue 6, Mo Maslock 8, Kelly Ross 6, Hayley Searles 3, Emma Siefker 11. Totals: 16 7-17 40.

Three-pointers: Caroline 8 (Howard 5, Terrell 2, Parker). Spotsylvania 1 (Ross).

Chancellor 62, James Monroe 45: Chancellor went 11 for 15 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, while Leah Schoonover, Haley Lanning and Natalie Lanning each reached double-figure scoring in a Battlefield District win.

Schoonover totaled 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals; Haley Lanning amassed 18 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists; and Natalie Lanning supplied 13 points, seven steals, six rebounds and two assists.

Other leaders for the Chargers inculded Lydie Brockelbank with nine rebounds, Anastazja Arvan with three rebounds and three steals, and Amna Abed with four rebounds.

Chancellor 10 14 13 25 — 62 James Monroe 10 14 10 11 — 45

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 7, Anastazja Arvan 7, Leah Schoonover 14, Maia Fissel 2, Natalie Lanning 13, Haley Lanning 18, Amna Abed 1. Totals: 22 17-24 62.

James Monroe: Kayana Cloud 11, C'Niyah Turner 6, Za Niya Young 0, Zahriah Bumbrey 2, Harmony Jones 16, Talia Henson 0, Laila Taylor 6, Symphoni Swain 0, Kayla Shepard 0, Aja Jackson 0, Alexia Robinson 0, Jordan Carter 4. Totals: 21 3-12 45.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 1 (H. Lanning). JM: none.