Mountain View senior Vincent Bond won two state titles at Saturday’s VHSL Class 5 state indoor track championships in Virginia Beach.

Bond breezed to victory in the boys’ 500 meters (1:04.04), finishing more than a full second ahead of second-place Marquis Bell of Glen Allen (1:05.27). Massaponax’s Jayden Hines was seventh in the race (1:07.92).

Bond later broke the tape in the 300 (34.47), with Riverbend’s Amir Mateo second (34.88). Earlier, Bond was fifth in the 55 meters (6.56).

Riverbend’s boys won the overall team title with 53 points to 44 for Glen Allen.

Riverbend’s Jake Applegate also won a state title. His winning time of 7.63 seconds in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles edged runner-up Malachi Coleman of William Fleming for the gold medal. He and Mateo also ran on the Bears’ runner-up 800 relay (1:30.56) and 1.600 relay (3:28.73). Massaponax’s boys won the 1,600 title, Hines, Elijah Bolich, Davian Booker and Terry Travis times in 3:24.99.

The Bears also got a runner-up finish from sophomore Tyler Arnold in the 3,200 (9:21.96), who was a close second to Mills Godwin’s Berkley Nance (9:19.73).

Colonial Forge junior Alex Hopkins won silver in the Class 6 girls’ 55-meter dash. Her time of 7.20 seconds trailed only Catalina Sanchious of South County (6.97). Teammate Zariah Ricks was third in the 500 (39.69). They joined Gabrielle Freeman and Michelle Basoah-Sarfo on the Eagles’ fourth-place 800 relay team (1:42.85).

The Eagles’ Brandon Powers was seventh in the Class 6 boys’ 300 (35.43) and joined Matt Fisher, Brian Harris and Colby Kynard to place third in the 800 relay (1:29.39).

Stafford senior Ella Dover placed third in the Class 5 girls’ 1,600-meter run (5:23.35). North Stafford’s Kailynn Tyson added a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 55-meter dash (7.32) to the silver medal she won Friday in the long jump.

Mountain View’s Madelyn Anderson was fourth in the girls’ 1,000 (3:02.18), and teammate Karessa Anderson was eighth in the girls’ shot put (30-2.25).

Riverbend’s Jeffrey Smith (10-0) and Andrew Clark (9-6) finished sixth, and seventh, respectively, in the Class 5 boys’ pole vault. Sophomore Ethan Lapier was eighth in the boys’ 1,600 (4:30.22).

Massaponax’s Eliana Baugh was seventh in the Class 5 girls’ 1,000 (1:20.17). The Panthers’ girls 1,600 relay finished fifth (4:06.03).

GIRLS WRESTLING

VHSL Tournament: Orange County senior Stella Steigler (170 pounds) and Riverbend junior Kaylee Golightly (225) claimed titles at the inaugural Open girls wrestling state tournament, which concluded on Saturday at Unity Reed High School in Manassas.

Several Fredericksburg-area wrestlers placed in the event, which drew more than 275 competitors in its first year. This past September, the Virginia High School League granted girls’ wrestling “emerging sport” status, allowing for sanctioned events to include a championship.

Riverbend’s Caitlyn Rankin (118), Mountain View’s Giovanna Delgado (156), and Louisa’s Taylor Waddy (185) finished runner-up in their respective weight classes, while Orange’s Sophia Slaughter (127), Spotsylvania’s Shantey Dyer (170), and Mountain View’s Madison Bachman (185) placed third.