BOYS' BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 74, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 70 (OT): Jack Delao hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime where the Eagles outscored their guest 11-7 for the win on Saturday.

Delao and Luke Chilton each scored 18 points to lead FCS, which visits Seton on Tuesday.

HHS 14 18 17 17 7 — 70 FCS 22 10 8 23 11 — 74

Harrisonburg HomeSchool: Chavez 0, Nichols 0, Ridenour 0, Lockhard 37, Schmidt 0, Willson 5, Campbell 8, Velker 20.

Fredericksburg Christian (12-6): Carter Johnson 6, Noah Caesar 14, Cameron Deveau 1, Marlon Vales 0, Christan Smith 11, Drake Morris 6, Jack Delao 18, Luke Chilton 18, Aiden Wright 0.

Three-pointers: HHS 16 Lockhard 8, Velker 5, Campbell 2, Willson). FCS Delao 3, Johnson 2, Morris 2, Caesar).

Friday's results

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Chancellor 63, Caroline 27: Leah Schoonover provided a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists to help Chancellor cruise to a Battlefield District win.

Schoonover added four steals and two rebounds, while Haley Lanning totaled 12 points, eight steals, five assists and three rebounds for the Chargers. Other leaders included Natalie Lanning with 11 points, Lydia Brockelbank with six rebounds and Amna Abed with seven rebounds.

Caroline 0 13 13 1 — 27 Chancellor 22 14 10 17 — 63

Caroline: Johnson 2, Veney 14, Howard 5, Terrell 6, Eubank 0, Torres 0, Fields 0. Totals: 10 6-11 27.

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 8, Anastazja Arvan 6, Leah Schoonover 14, Maia Fissel 1, Natalie Lanning 13, Gilda Nortey 0, Haley Lanning 12, Amna Abed 2, Megan Clouser 7. Totals: 26 6-8 63.

Three-pointers: Caroline 1 (Howard). Chancellor 5 (N. Lanning 3, Schoonover 2).