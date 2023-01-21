Saturday, Jan. 21 high school sports roundup

WRESLTING

Stafford wins Blue Devil Duals: The Stafford wrestling team went 6-0 at the Blue Devil Duals held at Culpeper High School on Friday and Saturday, stretching its dual-match winning streak to 23 matches.

The Indians swept Friday's pool-round opponents—Gainesville, Culpeper and Manassas Park. On Saturday, they defeated Appomattox in the quarterfinals and Oakton on tiebreaker criteria in the semifinals, before dispatching Gainesville in a rematch with capture the title.

Senior Mitch Lampman, junior Nathin Aloi and Freshman William Etu each finished 6-0. Senior Kristin Molina earned her 100th career win in the final for the Indians (28-4), who host Riverside at home on Thursday.

SWIMMING

Fredericksburg Academy quad meet: The Falcons boys topped Wakefield School 166-51 and Highland 188-12, but were edged by one point, 130-129, by Randolph-Macon Academy at St. Michael's pool on Saturday.

On the girls side, Fredericksburg Academy finished 1-2, with a 75-43 win against Highland, while falling to Wakefield 99-65 and Randolph-Macon 96-81.

Other meet results included R-MA beating Wakefield 162-31, Wakefield beating Highland 61-14 and R-MA beating Highland 165-14 on the boys side. For the girls, Wakefield beat R-MA 100-86 and Highland 102-43, and R-MA topped Highland 109-42.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Andrew Appleton, Robbie Howes, Finn McGrady, Parker Cottrell) 1:58.52; 200 free: Grant Gonchurak (RMA) 2:30.15, 2. Pablo Duarte (FA) 2:31.04; 200 IM: Luke Linares (Wa) 2:39.35, 2. Robbie Howes (FA) 2:47.42; 50 free: David Shen (RMA) 24.46, 6. Finn McGrady (FA) 29.88; 100 fly: Stanley Ma (RMA) 1:11.20; 3. Finn McGrady (FA) 1:24.87; 100 free: David Shen (RMA) 53.49, 3. Parker Cottrell (FA) 1:00.30; 500 free: Andrew Appleton (FA) 5:58.58; 200 free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Parker Cottrell, Andrew Stuart, Robbie Howes, Andrew Appleton) 1:46.62; 100 back: Parker Cottrell (FA) 1:11.72; 100 breast: Robbie Howes (FA) 1:16.85; 400 free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Finn McGrady, Pablo Duarte, Andrew Stuart, Andrew Appleton) 4:20.42.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: Wakefield 2:09.85, 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Maddie Gordan, Josie LeDoux, Emily Drape, Zoe Mozena) 2:20.06; 200 free: Isabell Cramer (Hi) 2:08.70, 3. Zoe Mozena (FA) 2:49.87; 200 IM: Addy Begley (Wa) 2:23.85; 50 free: Isabell Cramer (Hi) 27.13, 2. Emily Drape (FA) 28.13; 100 fly: Josie LeDoux (FA) 1:47.20; 100 free: Addy Begley (Wa) 59.55, 2. Maddie Gordan (FA) 1:00.25; 500 free: Madisyn Carter (Hi) 5:29.43; 200 free relay: Wakefield 1:53.10, 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Maddie Gordan, Anne Lopez, Zoe Mozena, Emily Drape) 2:00.84; 100 back: Alexandra Fuhs (Wa) 1:22.51, 3. Anne Lopez (FA) 1:35.91; 100 breast: Madisyn Carter (Hi) 1:14.97, 5. Josie LeDoux (FA) 1:41.16; 400 free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Maddie Gordan, Anne Lopez, Zoe Mozena, Emily Drape) 4:44.80.

Friday's results

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Courtland 53, Spotsylvania 35: Jay'Lenia Thomas score 10 points and Airyana Maze nine in the second half to help visiting Courtland overcome a halftime deficit and pull away for a Battlefield District win.

Thomas finished with 12 points and Maze 14 for the Cougars, who also got 14 points from Juleena Washington.

Spotsylvania's Kelly Ross led all scorers with 15 points.

Courtland 14 6 11 22 — 53 Spotsylvania 4 17 9 5 — 35

Courtland: Zoie Hooks 7, Jay'Lenia Thomas 12, Juleena Washington 2, Janay Hill 14, Peyton Heishman 0, Kaitlyn Russell 0, Alysha Foy 0, Kayla Harvin 4, Airyana Maze 14, Anselina Prouty 0, Ami Sillah 0. Totals: 22 9-19 53.

Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 0, Jada Jones 1, Mariah Patterson 0, Alyssa DePue 3, Mo Maslock 4, Lily Newsome 0, Kelly Ross 15, Whisper Yelton 0, Hayley Searles 2, Emma Siefker 10, Nora Hart 0, Mia Duncan 0. Totals: 12 10-13 35.

Three-pointers: Courtland: none. Spotsylvania 1 (Ross).

Eastern View 62, Chancellor 49: Jase Jackson led three players in double-figure scoring in Eastern View's Battlefield District win.

Jackson finished with 16, Darius Stafford 14 and Jayce Clancey 10 for the Cyclones.

Jay'Den McKoy led the homestanding Chargers with 19 points.

Eastern View 10 14 21 16 — 61 Chancellor 8 12 9 20 — 49

Eastern View: Darius Stafford 14, Tyree Webster 4, D'Myo Hunter 8, Jayden Williams 0, Jayce Clancey 10, Camden Roy 2, Jase Jackson 16, Montreal Streat 5, Josh Sewordo 2, Jimmy Waters 0. Totals: 25 10-28 61.

Chancellor: Charles Brown 4, Lucas Hufner 0, Ja'Den McKoy 19, Kevin Wright 0, Vincente Camarca 0, Seth Hunter 10, Camden Dodson 6, Larell Edwards 6, Joseph Maldonado 0, Christian Nickerson 4. Totals: 16 15-25 49.

Three-pointers: EV 1 (Jackson). Chancellor 1 (McKoy).

SWIMMING

COLONIAL FORGE vs. RIVERBEND

The Eagle boys remained unbeaten with a 173-110 win at St. Michael, while the girls edged the Bears 144-140. Individual double winners included Colonial Forge's Kevin McGowan, Ashley Wang and Molly Miller and Riverbend's Trevor Hudson.

BOYS' MEET

200-yard medley relay: Riverbend (Nick Clarkson, Mark Pearcy, Trevor Hudson, Noah Buttram), 1:43.75; 200 freestyle: Daniel Gibbs (CF) 1:49.01; 200 IM: Hudson (Rb), 2:01.26; 50 free: Kevin McGowan (CF), 21.82; 100 butterfly: McGowan (CF), 54.19; 100 free: Samuel Calder (CF), 48.91; 500 free: Hudson (Rb), 4:49.29; 200 free relay: Colonial Forge (Calder, Gibbs, Ian Bennett, McGowan), 1:30.01; 100 backstroke: Aubrey Struder (CF), 58.97; 100 breaststroke: Pearcy (Rb) 1:04.10; 400 free relay: Colonial Forge (Calder, Gibbs, McGowan, Bennett), 3:23.03.

GIRLS' MEET

200-yard medley relay: Colonial Forge (Ashley Wang, Kathryn Johnson, Ainsley Curtin, Molly Miller), 2:00.96; 200 free: Mikayla Kainu (CF), 2:13.55; 200 IM: Wang (CF), 2:19.82; 50 free: Miller (CF), 26.51; 100-yard fly: Curtin (CF), 1:07.29; 100 free: Lina Hansen (Rb), 1:00.15; 500-yard free: Miller (CF), 5:34.37; 200 freestyle relay: Colonial Forge (Miller, Johnson, Curtin, Wang), 1:49.62; 100 back: Wang (CF), 1:02.87; 100 breast: Lauren Smith (Rb), 1:13.69; 400 free relay: Riverbend (Julia Bywaters, Hansen, Abigail Gardiner, Smith), 4:16.81.

SPOTSYLVANIA vs. KING GEORGE

Malachi Caballero broke the Foxes' school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a 54.21 as King George swept the Knights 184-80 in the boys' meet and 218-56 in the girls'.

BOYS' MEET

200 medley relay: King George (A.J. Green, Malachi Caballero, Colton White, Zachary Pardee) 1:44.99; 200 free: C.J. Crocker (KG) 2:02.09; 200 IM: Green (KG) 2:07.33; 50 free: Pardee (KG) 23.38; 100 fly: Kristian Henderson (KG) 59.39; 100 free: Aden Stephens (Sp) 52.88; 500 free: Green (KG) 5:07.31; 200 free relay: King George (Pardee, C.J. Crocker, Griffin Lusk, Henderson) 1:37.20; 100 back: Caballero (KG) 54.21; 100 breast: Caballero (KG) 1:10.15; 400 free relay: King George (Green, White, Henderson, Caballero) 3:36.09.

GIRLS' MEET

200 medley relay: King George (Sarah Green, Ciara Graves, Katelyn Spuchesi, Jillian Wedding) 1:58.81; 200 free: Spuchesi (KG) 2:10.17; 200 IM: Graves (KG) 2:20.49; 50 free: Green (KG) 26.08; 100 fly: Aly Eller (KG) 1:08.63; 100 free: Wedding (KG) 58.69; 500 free: Spuchesi (KG) 5:52.21; 200 free relay: King George (Eller, Green, Kathryn Bennett, Kaitlyn Adams) 1:50.00; 100 back: Green (KG) 1:04.68; 100 breast: Graves (KG) 1:15.38; 400 free relay: King George (Spuchesi, Adams, Wedding, Graves) 3:58.84.