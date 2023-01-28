Saturday, Jan. 28 high school sports roundup

WRESTLING

28th Annual Warriors Invitational: Brooke Point took home weight-class titles in seven of 14 events at the event held at Henrico High School on Saturday to run away with the team title.

Cadell Lee (113), Chase Beltz (120), Benjamin Aguilar (126), Parker Trahan (132), Chase Van Hoven (138), Augustus Fleming (150) and Remus Montalvo (190) each won their weight class to lead the Black–Hawks to 259.5 points. Runner-up James Madison finished with 180.5 points.

Lee, Beltz, Aguilar and Fleming each won their final match via pin.

The following wrestlers placed for Brooke Point: Robert Coleman (105, 2nd), Abdulai Kargbo (132, 8th), Mason Schneider (150, 8th), Chance Wingert (157, 3rd), Krystofer Greene (165, 7th), Joshua Jordan (190, 8th), Eduardo Vargas (215, 4th), Joseph Atkinson (285, 7th).

US Coast Guard Invitational: Aiden Inzana, Jack Landauer and Gavin Kristiansen each won weight-class titles to help King George capture the team title at the meet help at Powhatan High School on Saturday.

Inzana went 2-0 in the championship round to win at 126, Landauer won by pin at 150 and Kristiansen via a 5-2 decision at 215. The Foxes finished with 175 points, just ahead of runner-up Atlee with 165.

Other placing wrestlers for the Foxes included Kaleb Inzana (113, 3rd), Brendan Kraisser (120, 3rd), Xander Aguilar (132, 4th), Sean Riley (138, 4th), Lucas Fronzo (144, 7th), Wayne Lawrence (157, 5th), Donovan Taylor (165, 2nd), Robert Childress (175, 5th)

John 'Coach K' Kayajanian Memorial: Elijah Smoot, Kadin Smoot, Brett Clatterbaugh and Brayden Walker each won weight-class titles to help Eastern View earn a runner-up finish at the meet held at Orange High School on Saturday.

Elijah Smoot won 17-1 via technical fall over Handley's Nick Baker at 132 lbs., Kadin Smoot won by pin over Broad Run's Tyler Staub at 165 lbs., Clatterbaugh took a 13-4 major decision win over Mechanicsville's Joel Elaal at 215 and Walker won via pin over Liberty-Bealeton's Ka'Von Bumbrey.

Justin Jones won the 113-pound weight class with via forfeit over Potomac's Jeremiah Chinyere-Okiyi to help host Orange finish in fourth place.

Robinson totaled 197 points to win the meet, followed by the Cyclones at 184.5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke at 154.5 and the Hornets at 150.5. North Stafford finished in 14th with 66 points.

Other placers for Eastern View included Derrick Brown (138, 4th), Liam Smoot (144, 8th), Andrew McCarton (150, 3rd), Michael Byme (157, 7th) and Branson James (190, 5th).

Waylon Rogers (106, 2nd), Manley Nalls (120, 4th), Keanu Hix (120, 5th), Aidan Slinger (126, 6th), Kaleb Faust (144, 4th), Samual Sciabbarrasi (165, 5th), Solo Mthethwa (175, 3rd) and Dominic W. Turner (190, 3rd) each placed for Orange.

Peyton McClees (120, 3rd), Ethan Miles (126, 7th), Wesley Wilson (132, 7th), GianCarlo Diaz-Flores (138, 7th), Salvatore Lalota (190, 7th) and Tristan Harper (215, 6th) placed for North Stafford

John Kelly Invitational: Riverbend finished in 10th place and Colonial Forge in 21st in the tournament held in Virginia Beach on Friday and Saturday.

The Bears were led by weight-class champions Carson Main and Jacob Wright. Main topped Great Bridges' Beau Lewis 6-5 for the 144-lb. title, while Wright won by major decision, 17-3, over Townsend Winans of Cape Henry).

Riverbend scored 111 points and Colonial Forge totaled nine. Mt. St. Joseph (353.5) won the event ahead of runner-up Great Bridge (234.5).

Other placing wrestlers for the Bears were Jacob Pressinger (215, 2nd), Noah Ranking (106, 3rd) and Luke Marlowe (157, 7th).

No wrestlers placed for the Eagles.

Friday's results

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Colonial Forge 44, North Stafford 43 (OT): In a game full of ups and downs, Colonial Forge got the final up to edge homestanding North Stafford in overtime for a Commonwealth District win on Friday night.

After trailing by nine at the half, the Eagles mount a furious comeback after the half to take the lead heading into the final frame. The visitors did not score again in regulation as the Wolverines forced the extra session.

Kristen Auguste scored eight of her 14 points during the third-quarter rally and Carly Brimhall finished with a game-high a6 points for Colonial Forge.

J'maia Joseph led North Stafford with 13 points, nine in the first half as the host held a 25-16 lead at the half.

Colonial Forge 6 10 21 0 7 — 44 North Stafford 15 10 4 8 6 — 43

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 2, Marin Curtain 0, Mia Bates 2, Kristen Auguste 14, Makayla Stover 6, Destiny McKiver 0, Anjalia Bryant 4, Meghan Ruth 0, Carly Brimhall 16. Totals: 19 4-17 44.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 11, Mya Neal 0, Terrice Demps 2, Mari Palomo 0, Elyssa Lee 0, Destinee Salgado 2, J'maia Joseph 13, Naomi Glass 6, Kiera Todd 2, Starr Centers 0, Maddie Ramos 0, Daysha Salgado 7. Totals: 16 7-13 43.

Three-pointers: CF 2 (Bryant, Brimhall). NS 4 (Barnes 2, Joseph, Da. Salgado).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Riverbend 55, Massaponax 51: EJ Wilborne scored 17 points and Dominic Smith added 12 as Riverbend built a 11-point halftime lead and then held off visiting Massaponax for a Commonwealth District win.

The Panthers second-half comeback attempt was led by Ben Myers who scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the final two quarters.

Massaponax 5 9 22 15 — 51 Riverbend 14 11 17 13 — 55

Massaponax: Antonio Washington 5, Jonathan Zicari 3, Devan Hawes 0, Ben Myers 22, Dalen Ainsworth 5, Jaylen wilson 0, Jeremiah Carter 0, Collin Bowles 9, Sam Kahn , Jayden Brock 2, Dayshawn Williams 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 5. Totals: 18 8-11 51.

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 9, EJ Wilborne 17, Tyriek Ford 0, Dominic Smith 12, JoJo Thomas 0, Laron Johnson 0, Pearce McKnight 0, Jonas Taylor 2, Bryson Long 11, Vernon Williams 4. Totals: 20 8-14 55.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Myers 2, Bowles 2, Zicari, Da. Ainsworth). Riverbend 7 (Wilborne 3, Smith 2, E. Williams, Long).