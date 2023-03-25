Friday's results

BOYS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 1, Riverbend 0: Aaron Alexander scored off a corner kick from Sidney Sanchez with eight minutes left in the second half to give Brooke Point a Commonwealth District win.

Goalie Andrew Caley registered six saves to get the shutout for the Black–Hawks.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Riverbend 13, Massaponax 8: Reilly Curran notched six goals and one assist, and Logan Eastman totaled five goals and two assists to lead Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.

Also getting on the scoresheet for the Bears (2-2), who visit North Stafford on Wednesday, were Parker Brown with one goal and two assists, and Ian Fusaro with a goal.