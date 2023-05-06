Friday's results

BOYS' SOCCER

Westmoreland 8, Lancaster 0: Luis Murillo and Alan Barajas each scored two goals to help secure the victory over Lancaster.

Curtis Shannon, Frankie Medina, Jona Valencia, and Fabrizo Garcia each scored one goal in the win.

Westmoreland (8-2-1) will travel to Northumberland on Monday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 5, Caroline 4

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Chandler Gustard, 8-0; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Randi Roehl, 8-3; Savannah Orrock (Sp) d. Avery Satterwhite, 8-2; Michaela Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. Sarah Wood, 10-8; Carlie Clark (Ca) d. Sydney Forrest 8-4; Malayla Courtney (Ca) d. Cassidy Ross, 8-5.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Gustard/Roehl, 8-4; Satterwhite/Wood (Ca) d. Orrock/Milliner-Angel, 11-9; Courtney/Clark (Ca) d. Castle-Bruce/Clemovich, 9-7.

BASEBALL

Stafford 3, Massaponax 2: Connor Smith had one hit and one RBI for the Indians in the victory over the Panthers.

Ben Wheatley had two hits and one run for Stafford and Ian Smith added one hit.

Jamison Furr had three hits and Tanner Stempin and Champ Westover each had one RBI in the loss for Massaponax.

R H E Stafford 010 010 1 – 3 4 1 Massaponax 000 002 0 – 2 6 3

Connor Smith, CHARLIE RICHWINE (6), and Aidan Palmer. Carter Cashin, JONATHAN UPSHAW (5), and Tanner Steampin.