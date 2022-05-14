Saturday's high school roundup: Mountain View lacrosse teams reach district finals

Ava Windham and Hanna Navarro each totaled six goals and one assist to lead Mountain View to a 22–11 victory over Stafford in the Commonwealth District girls’ lacrosse semifinals on Saturday morning.

Also scoring for the Wildcats were Mary Wahlin with four goals, and Emma Stalteri, Olivia Wahlin and Kat Druiett with two each. Stalteri and Olivia Wahlin also had an assist.

For Stafford, Sydney Ulmer and Etu tallied four goals each and Jordan Fitzgerald totaled three. Madison Patton added an assist.

Mountain View will host Colonial Forge in the district final on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

COLONIAL FORGE 15, RIVERBEND 6

Vanessa Ronsholdt and Sophie Crane each scored four goals and Faith Piser had three goals and four assists in the Eagles’ semifinal win.

Chloe Ronsholdt added two goals and four assists for Colonial Forge, and Maddy Tlapa also scored twice. Vanessa Ronsholdt added two assists.

Ava Treakle led the Bears with three goals and one assist. Savannah Waite added two goals and Caroline Doley one. Kaitlyn Clark and Ayla Jantz supplied one assist each, while goalie Patti Almand registered 14 saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

BROOKE POINT 14, COLONIAL FORGE 8

Cole Jasso scored five times as the Black-Hawks topped the Eagles in a Commonwealth District semifinal.

Noah Frost added three goals and J.P. Page and Noah Sanders two each for Brooke Point, which will visit Mountain View in Tuesday’s final. The Wildcats topped Riverbend 26–12.

Connor Schumacher had a goal and three assists for the Black-Hawks, and Colby Chontosh also scored. Gavin Schweiter collected three assists and 14 ground balls .

Friday’s results

BOYS’ SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 9, JM 1

Aidan Buhmann and Jonas Lohr each scored twice as the Chargers wrapped up their regular season with a win.

Erik Arevalo, Handerson Franco, Marcus Muntean and Corey Greenleaf also scored for Chancellor (10–3–3), which will face Eastern View in a Battlefield District tournament semifinal Tuesday at King George.

Gustavo Reyes scored for James Monroe (1–13–1).

GIRLS’ SOCCER

JM 2, CHANCELLOR 1

Charlotte Snead scored once and assisted on Isabel Whitman’s goal as James Monroe won its Battlefield District regular-season finale. Sophia Coulon also had an assist for the Yellow Jackets.

The teams will meet again in the district tournament semifinals Monday at King George.

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 9, MASSAPONAX 5

Emily Morgan, Payton Schwinn and Amber Hunte had three hits apiece and the Eagles (11–8) scored four runs in the 10th inning to win their regular-season finale. Maddie Smith struck out six in a complete game.

Kayden Whitlock and Rachel Wood each had two hits for the Panthers.

R H E

Colonial Forge 003 010 001 5 — 9 15 4

Massaponax 000 000 401 0 — 5 8 1

MADDIE SMITH and Emily Morgan. KAYLIE BILLIG and Lacey Deane.

BASEBALL

CHANCELLOR 15, JM 3

Will Earnesty went 3 for 5 with three RBIs as the Chargers won their Battlefield District regular-season finale in five innings.

Nathan Carter added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Chancellor, which will face King George in Tuesday’s district tournament semifinals at Courtland.

R H E

Chancellor 710 52 — 15 18 1

James Monroe 200 10 — 3 5 5

KRIS TUEBNER, Will Earnesty (5) and Austin Carlisle. M. HAYDON, J. Carmody (4) and n/a.