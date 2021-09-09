Scheduling audible leads to rematch between King George, Louisa

He said the biggest challenge has been not knowing which players will be available day-to-day. He said his players have handled the fluidity of the season “extremely well.”

Senior co-captain Kyle Reviello said staying positive hasn’t been as difficult as he imagined.

“It’s actually been easier than I thought,” Reviello said. “You just keep telling them, ‘Everything’s against us. Everybody wants to see us fail. The cards are stacked against us.’ If that doesn’t motivate you then you’re in the wrong sport. The guys have really taken that to heart.”

When Louisa learned Massaponax was unavailable to play Friday, the Lions quickly switched gears. King George had sent out a message on Twitter that it was looking for a game. The administrations at King George and Louisa were already familiar with one another so the communication went smoothly and the game was immediately scheduled.

Lions head coach Will Patrick said he’s thankful his team hasn’t had any scheduling hiccups so far. His team is eager for a rematch against the Foxes although the word “revenge” hasn’t been uttered.