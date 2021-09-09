Scheduling audible leads to rematch between King George, Louisa

As King George football coach Vern Lunsford scanned the practice field last week, he noticed more than half of his players weren’t present.
The Foxes had just 14 players on the field heading into a scheduled contest against Massaponax.
The game had to be called off with 26 of King George’s 40 players in quarantine because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
King George had its season-opener against Lafayette halted at halftime because of the weather with the score tied at 14. That game was never completed.
So as many teams throughout the Fredericksburg area enter their third contest Friday night, the Foxes are hoping to complete their first game.
King George was supposed to have a bye this week, but Region 4B foe Louisa had an open date after Massaponax had to pull out a game against the Lions because of COVID-19 issues of its own.
The Foxes will visit Louisa (2-0) tonight in a rematch of last season’s region semifinal that King George won 31-15 in April.
“Everybody’s going through it this year,” Lunsford said of pandemic-related scheduling challenges. “We’re no different than anybody else … You just don’t know what’s going to happen week to week and day to day.”
Lunsford said his team has remained focused and morale hasn’t been a concern.
He said the biggest challenge has been not knowing which players will be available day-to-day. He said his players have handled the fluidity of the season “extremely well.”
Senior co-captain Kyle Reviello said staying positive hasn’t been as difficult as he imagined.
“It’s actually been easier than I thought,” Reviello said. “You just keep telling them, ‘Everything’s against us. Everybody wants to see us fail. The cards are stacked against us.’ If that doesn’t motivate you then you’re in the wrong sport. The guys have really taken that to heart.”
When Louisa learned Massaponax was unavailable to play Friday, the Lions quickly switched gears. King George had sent out a message on Twitter that it was looking for a game. The administrations at King George and Louisa were already familiar with one another so the communication went smoothly and the game was immediately scheduled.
Lions head coach Will Patrick said he’s thankful his team hasn’t had any scheduling hiccups so far. His team is eager for a rematch against the Foxes although the word “revenge” hasn’t been uttered.
“We don’t talk about it, but it’s like the elephant in the room. We don’t have to talk about it,” Patrick said of the spring outcome. “Our players know they ended our season.”
Patrick said it’s been a challenge preparing for the Foxes because they have only one half of game film. He’s attempting to learn their key players and if any strategies have changed because of different personnel.
He’s been impressed by the speed of senior running back Gabe Aley who sat out the spring season. He also said junior first-year starting quarterback Zach Ferguson appears to be dynamic and the defense is “flying around the field.”
“They’ve got a lot of athletes in a lot of different spots,” Patrick said.
The Lions have had a strong start to the season outscoring Huguenot and Courtland by a combined score of 75-20.
Louisa is averaging 301 rushing yards in the two games. Quarterback Landon Wilson has rushed for 198 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 167 yards and a score.
Running back Jordan Smith has amassed 230 total yards and three touchdowns.
“This team is different than teams I’ve had in past years,” Patrick said. “This team has a lot of seniors on it and they’ve been through a lot … The camaraderie my boys have, I haven’t seen it too many times in my career and I’ve been coaching 14 years now.”
The Foxes believe that despite their lack of time on the field, they’re up for the challenge. Reviello said he’s expecting an intense atmosphere in Louisa’s stadium.
“Word on the street is they’re not too happy about how last season ended,” Reviello said. “They’re fired up. We’ve just got to have more dog in us on Friday night.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526