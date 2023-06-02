Kyle Grant was down in more ways than one.

Languishing prone after drawing a hard tackle in overtime of Thursday’s Region 4B championship game, Courtland’s senior striker felt suddenly as blue as the turf on which he lay.

“He’s a little moody sometimes,” explained Cougars head coach Jack Hitchens.

Ostensibly, Grant’s tumble was cause for celebration. As the takedown occurred inside Chancellor’s box, the referee immediately whistled for a Courtland penalty kick.

Grant was not exactly eager to take it.

“Seeing my teammate on the ground — knowing him — I knew he was sad,” Cougars midfielder Sean Pulliam said. “He wasn’t feeling it. I had to go up to him and motivate him. Because I knew he wouldn’t want to take the PK.”

His intuition was correct. Grant initially lobbied for senior Adrian Velez to take the pivotal attempt in his place. Pulliam wasn’t having it.

With his arm around draped Grant’s shoulder, Pulliam told him: "‘Kyle, you’re the PK taker. You’ve got to lift your head up. You’ve got this — you’ve always gotten this. You can do it again. There’s no way you should be doubting yourself.’”

Grant removed any lingering doubt with one swing of his right foot. His chest-high strike broke open a 1–1 tie, delivering Courtland a 2–1 victory over its heated Battlefield District rival.

On Tuesday, Courtland will host Jamestown in a Class 4 state quarterfinal, while Chancellor travels to take on Smithfield.

“It’s frustrating,” longtime Chargers coach Mike Webb said. “I thought we played well enough. Particularly, I thought we played really well in the second half. First half, we kind of sat on our heels a little bit, didn’t play as well as we could.”

A flurry of pretty passes helped Yadiel Padilla open the scoring for Courtland, which took a 1–0 lead into halftime of a fútbol match that attracted a football-like crowd to H. Kenneth Brown Field. The Cougars invited a local youth travel team to serve as ball boys for the marquee matchup.

“I didn’t expect this many people,” Grant said.

They all saw Chancellor pull even in the 55th minute on a goal by Erick Navarro Zelaya, who dribbled around a defender before finding the net in the 55th minute. Chancellor (13–7–1) also misfired on a penalty late in the second half, with the attempt glancing off the top of the crossbar.

Grant and the Cougars wasted little time in the first overtime period. Less than two minutes into the five-minute half, Padilla played a ball inside to Grant. As he crumpled to the turf, he sensed the likely outcome.

“Once the dude wrapped around my ankles, the referee had to have seen that,” Grant said.

He didn't hesitate nearly as much with his next incursion, a postgame sneak attack on Hitchens with an icy water cooler. State championship hopes aside, the Cougars and their longtime coach are soaking in this moment.

"We’ve built a lot of excitement," Hitchens said. "It’s been a while since we’ve gotten this far."