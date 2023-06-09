Frankie Medina and Luis Murillo each scored in the second half to help Westmoreland overcome a halftime deficit to get a 2-1 win in the Class 1 boys’ soccer state semifinals played at Salem High School.

This is the second time the Eagles (15-3-1) have advanced to a state final, doing so previously in 2015 when they fell to Galax.

Westmoreland will take on Northampton (15-4-0) in Saturday’s final, at 12:30 p.m., at Salem. The Yellowjackets edged the Eagles 3-1 in a physical Region 1A championship game.

On Friday, Jona Valencia earned an assist for Westmoreland and goalie Keegan Swindell registered four saves behind strong play from the defensive back line.

Giles (13-7-1) got its lone goal off a corner kick midway through the first half.

Girls’ tennis

Class 4 Singles: Eastern View’s Miranda McCoy, the Region B champion, fell 6-4, 6-1 to Broad Run’s Izzy Rotaru in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday at Huntington Park in Newport News.