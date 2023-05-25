Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Spotsylvania will travel to Dinwiddie on Friday for the Region 4B softball quarterfinal after an opening round win over visiting Courtland late Wednesday afternoon.

The Knights scratched out two runs on just three hits, but it was enough for a 2–1 victory behind a one-hit outing by sophomore pitcher Morgan Maslock.

In a game she called “too close for comfort,” Spotsylvania coach Doris Buzzell was happy with the Knights’ overall performance.

“The girls didn’t have the hits that we expected, but they still came through,” she said. “The plays, the catches … it was great. I’m very impressed with my girls.”

She was especially impressed with Maslock, who went past her usual limit of 100 pitches to finish the game for the Knights.

“Morgan had nine strikeouts tonight,” Buzzell said. “She was so strong for us.”

But Courtland pitcher Olivia Roudabush was on top of her game too, so the Knights had to get their runs any way they could.

They got their first in the third inning, when first baseman Mylia Knight hit a hard ground ball to short with the bases loaded. Shortstop Maddi Dunavant had to take the out at third, allowing Kiley Rauberson to score.

Like her coach, Knight thought the team had a strong game in the field, if not at the plate.

“We did really well defensively,” she said. “On Friday, we are looking to hit the ball more and score more runs than we did today.”

The only player with multiple hits on the day was centerfielder Abby Dowdy, who singled twice, stole two bases and scored the team’s second run.

“I was just keying in all the way and not swinging at her rise balls,” Dowdy said of her battles with Roudabush. “And I was making sure I was getting on top of the ball, because her spin was crazy.”

The win gives Spotsylvania a 16–7 record for the year. Dinwiddie is 18–2 on the season, but Buzzell said they’re not unbeatable.

The only opponent the two teams had in common this season was Atlee, which handed Dinwiddie its only loss.

The Knights had an 8–0 lead against Atlee in their contest, only to go down when the Raiders came up with seven runs in the last inning — a loss, to be sure, but a hopeful sign that they’re playing at the same level as their upcoming opponents.

Courtland’s season ended with the loss, but coach Christopher Larimer was enthusiastic about the way the team played and what the future holds.

“One of the big things that we told them all year long is we want to fight, we want to keep being in these games even when things aren’t going our way,” Larimer said. “We don’t give up. We don’t back off.”

He said he believes his team earned some respect from its opponents this year.

“Over the last few seasons, Courtland softball hasn’t exactly been a feared program,” he said. “My first season, that was my goal, to make us feared, and I think we’ve done that. Even though we didn’t win, we made it clear to the teams in our district, and we made it clear to the teams in our region, that we’re here to fight.”

Next year, he said, the Cougars will be even better.

“We’re going to be right back in it next year, and next year we’re going to host,” Larimer said, meaning that the team will be at or near the top of the standings. “I’m certain of that. I’m calling it right now. We’re going to host next year.”

Injuries did some damage to this season’s record — the Cougars had to forfeit three games because they couldn’t field enough players — but many of his best players will be returning next season.

“We’re only graduating three seniors, so we’re a young team that’s built and ready to go,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen that showed out this year. We’ve got a great incoming class of freshmen for next year. This is going to be a team that is going to be talked about this time next year as one of the best.”

R H E Courtland 000 010 0 — 1 1 2 Spotsylvania 001 100 0 — 2 3 1

