North Stafford’s best softball season in nearly a decade was no match for Riverside’s power play.

Charlotte Moore blasted a pair of home runs to lead the visiting Rams to a 5–1 Region 5D quarterfinal victory Thursday.

The Wolverines (13–5) won their first Commonwealth District title since 2014, but Moore put them in a quick hole Thursday. After Kaylie DeChicchis struck out Riverside’s first two batters, Moore launched a first-pitch drive over the center field fence for a 1–0 lead.

She added a two-run drive in the third inning to stretch the advantage to 3–1.

Even when the Wolverines chose to intentionally walk Moore in the fifth and seventh innings, it didn’t help. Teammate Melissa Skinner drove home Moore with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Riverside’s Kaylee Karan’s worked out of several jams to keep the Wolverines at bay. Phoebe Hughes delivered North Stafford’s only run with an RBI single in the third.

Hughes and Abby Morris had two hits each for the Wolverines, and Commonwealth player of the year DeChicchis struck out 10. But she allowed 11 hits, including the three homers.

While Riverside (19–4) advances to next week’s regional semifinals, the Wolverines hope to build on a breakthrough season.

DeChicchis, a sophomore, is one of six underclassmen expected to return.

“I think we really came together and we really had each other’s back,” coach Katie Barbarczuk said.. “By the end of the season, we definitely became a family. … They definitely overachieved, but I never had any doubt in them.”

R H E Riverside 102 000 0 — 5 11 2 North Stafford 001 000 0 — 0 5 0

KAYLEE KADANS and Melissa Skinner. KAYLIE DECHICCHIS and Phoebe Hughes.