It's not how you start that matters, it's how you finish. That helps explain why Louisa and Halifax County will meet in Saturday's VHSL Class 4 state softball championship.

The Lions and Comets each spotted their opponents a 2–0 first-inning lead in Friday's semifinals at Spotsylvania High School before rebounding to set up a rematch of last week's Region 5D final, won by Louisa 5–1.

"They don't know how to quit," Louisa coach Susan Sharpe said of her team after the Lions roared back to edge defending state champion Hanover 5–4. "They're a determined bunch of young ladies I think individually they see how (good) they are together."

In the nightcap, Halifax started slowly after a three-hour bus ride from the southern edge of the state, but the Comets' bats quickly awakened.

"We really just had to come together and (say), 'This is not us,' " said catcher Jadyn Harlow, who hit one of the Comets' two two-run, no-doubt homers on the day. "This is not how we've been playing since the regional tournament started. We've got to pick it up."

That they did. Halifax pounded out 17 hits in a 13–7 victory that ended host Spotsylvania's memorable season at 18–9.

"We weren't expected to be here," Knights coach Doris Buzzell said. "We placed second in the district, second in region and nobody believed we'd be here. But my girls proved them wrong."

The rain-soaked nightcap wasn't nearly as dramatic as the opener, where Louisa (23–1) again showed its resiliency in stretching its winning streak to 17 games.

On Tuesday night, the Lions were down to their final out before Savannah Bragg delivered a two-run, seventh-inning single to edge Tuscarora 2–1 in the state quarterfinals. On Friday, they quickly fell behind 3–0 to Hanover (23–1), but pushed across three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good and end the Hawks' two-season, 45-game win streak.

After winning pitcher Emily Gillespie tied the game with an RBI single, Lauren Goodman laced a two-strike, opposite-field double off University of Virginia recruit Julia Cuozzo just inside the right-field foul line to make it 5–3.

"Coach Sharpe asked me to bunt," Goodman said. "I fouled off the first one, and I didn't pull back on the second, so I was super down on myself. And I said to myself, '(Cuozzo) is gonna drop the third drop ball', and I was ready for it. I just sat on it, and I just took it."

Gillespie gave up hits to the first three batters she faced, but managed to minimize the damage and finished with a five-hitter and seven strikeouts. She allowed Cuozzo's RBI single in the seventh, but retired Lilly Parish on a grounder to send Louisa to its first state title game.

Being down 3–0 "doesn't faze them," Sharpe said. "We've been down before against really good teams, and they just find a way."

Halifax County 13, Spotsylvania 7: The Knights' early lead disappeared amid a deluge of mistakes and Comet hits during a mid-game rain shower.

Shortly after Harlow's third-inning homer gave Halifax (25–4) a 4–3 lead, the first unexpected raindrops began to fall. By the fifth, it was a steady downpour, and the Knights didn't handle it well. They committed three errors in the inning, which saw the Comets send 11 batters to the plate and score five times for a 9–3 lead.

"We have a young team," Buzzell said. "They were nervous from the get-go. They were talking about their stomachs, and this and that. I tried to tell them, 'There's nothing to be nervous about. Just relax and play your game.' But we lost the game because of errors. We beat ourselves."

Shamiya Hawkins had three hits, including a two-run homer and a double, and scored three times for Halifax.

The Knights had something to celebrate in the seventh when senior first baseman Mylia Knight hit a three-run homer in her final high school at bat. But the deficit was too big, and Halifax center fielder Olivia Seamster ended the game with her third diving catch of the day.

Now, the Comets will look to avenge their regional loss to Louisa in a state final featuring two teams each seeking its first state title.

"We already have sort of a picture of what they have because we've played them once," said Halifax's Harlow. " ... I think we're mentally and physically prepared to play them again."

Louisa 001 013 0 — 5 6 1

Hanover 210 000 1 — 4 5 1

EMILY GILLESPIE and Alyssa Hopkins. JULIA CUOZZO, Lilly Parirsh (6) and Meghan DeShazo.

Halifax County 013 052 1 — 13 17 3

Spotsylvania 210 010 3 — 7 8 4

EMMA PAYNE and Jadyn Harlow. MORGAN MASLOCK, Zoe Price (6) and Calleigh Craft.