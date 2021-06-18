Spotsylvania High names Acors as new athletic director

Tim Acors wasn’t actively seeking new employment. Acors, who helmed Courtland’s baseball program for more than a decade, first became intrigued by the athletic director position at Spotsylvania High after learning that Bill Swink planned to retire.
Acors talked to Swink about the job, then consulted his wife Val, and finally prayed about it. In April, he applied via the listing on the Spotsylvania County Schools website.
“That’s my alma mater and those jobs don’t come open very often,” said Acors, who graduated from Spotsylvania in 1997. “It seemed like a pretty good opportunity, so I jumped all over it.”
The Spotsylvania County School Board approved the hire during its June 14 meeting.
For the past two years, Acors, 41, served as an assistant AD under Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman. Lowman entrusted Acors with day-to-day planning, event preparation and field prep duties in that capacity.
“Now he’s going to be able to grow and grow his influence from more than just one program to many more kids across multiple sports,” Lowman said. “They’re very lucky to have him.”
That’s not to say he won’t miss coaching. At Courtland, Acors put his stamp on a baseball program that consistently contended in the Battlefield District and produced a slew of college talent and a future major leaguer in Ryan McBroom.
“Oh, without a doubt,” said Acors, who said he informed his players of his decision shortly after it became official. “Leaving Courtland with the young talent they’ve got over there, some people would look at it and say, ‘That guy’s crazy.’ ”
This spring, Acors pulled double duty, coaching the Cougars to an 10–3 record while also attending transition meetings with Swink and some of the Knights’ varsity coaches.
He’ll begin his new role officially on July 1.
“One of the things I want to do in the new role is create an environment where kids don’t want to leave,” Acors said. “At the end of the school day, they’re excited to go to practice, and, at the end of four years, they can look back and say, ‘Those were the best years of my life.’ ”
