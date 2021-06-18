Spotsylvania High names Acors as new athletic director

Tim Acors wasn’t actively seeking new employment. Acors, who helmed Courtland’s baseball program for more than a decade, first became intrigued by the athletic director position at Spotsylvania High after learning that Bill Swink planned to retire.

Acors talked to Swink about the job, then consulted his wife Val, and finally prayed about it. In April, he applied via the listing on the Spotsylvania County Schools website.

“That’s my alma mater and those jobs don’t come open very often,” said Acors, who graduated from Spotsylvania in 1997. “It seemed like a pretty good opportunity, so I jumped all over it.”

The Spotsylvania County School Board approved the hire during its June 14 meeting.

For the past two years, Acors, 41, served as an assistant AD under Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman. Lowman entrusted Acors with day-to-day planning, event preparation and field prep duties in that capacity.

“Now he’s going to be able to grow and grow his influence from more than just one program to many more kids across multiple sports,” Lowman said. “They’re very lucky to have him.”